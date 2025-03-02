rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A cat dressed as a woman tapping the head of an octopus (1798–1861), vintage Japanese illustration by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.…
Save
Edit Image
catutagawa kuniyoshicat public domainoctopusoctopus public domainjapanesepublic domainukiyo e
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
A cat dressed as a woman tapping the head of an octopus by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
A cat dressed as a woman tapping the head of an octopus by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975682/image-face-cat-personFree Image from public domain license
Ukiyoe art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Ukiyoe art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966835/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
A cat dressed as a woman tapping the head of an octopus by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
A cat dressed as a woman tapping the head of an octopus by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976585/image-face-cat-personFree Image from public domain license
New item ad blog banner template, editable text
New item ad blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966828/new-item-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Miyamoto no Musashi Attacking the Giant Whale. Its markings clearly identify it as a North Pacific right whale. Artist's…
Miyamoto no Musashi Attacking the Giant Whale. Its markings clearly identify it as a North Pacific right whale. Artist's…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10013461/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable design
Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701499/japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Black carp 1 by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
Black carp 1 by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976245/black-carp-utagawa-kuniyoshiFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic seafood background, vintage food frame illustration, editable design
Aesthetic seafood background, vintage food frame illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704441/aesthetic-seafood-background-vintage-food-frame-illustration-editable-designView license
Octopus detail, red fish (cropped) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
Octopus detail, red fish (cropped) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976290/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Oriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable design
Oriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Lobster by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
Lobster by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975367/lobster-utagawa-kuniyoshiFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic seafood background, vintage food frame illustration, editable design
Aesthetic seafood background, vintage food frame illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8424286/aesthetic-seafood-background-vintage-food-frame-illustration-editable-designView license
Saito Oniwakamaru the young Benkei fights the giant carp at the Bishimon waterfall. After destroying the enormous monster he…
Saito Oniwakamaru the young Benkei fights the giant carp at the Bishimon waterfall. After destroying the enormous monster he…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976255/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Seafood bowl splash editable element, Japanese food illustration
Seafood bowl splash editable element, Japanese food illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7752173/seafood-bowl-splash-editable-element-japanese-food-illustrationView license
Banners for the boys festival by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
Banners for the boys festival by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976358/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Seafood bowl splash background, Japanese food illustration, editable design
Seafood bowl splash background, Japanese food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716377/seafood-bowl-splash-background-japanese-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Sanbashi no onna between 1844 and 1850 by Utagawa, Kuniyoshi
Sanbashi no onna between 1844 and 1850 by Utagawa, Kuniyoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650132/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage seafood background, aesthetic food border illustration, editable design
Vintage seafood background, aesthetic food border illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910618/vintage-seafood-background-aesthetic-food-border-illustration-editable-designView license
Tamaya uchi Usugumo between 1830 and 1844 by Utagawa, Kuniyoshi
Tamaya uchi Usugumo between 1830 and 1844 by Utagawa, Kuniyoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648633/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Seafood bowl splash background, Japanese food illustration, editable design
Seafood bowl splash background, Japanese food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8424563/seafood-bowl-splash-background-japanese-food-illustration-editable-designView license
「二十四孝童子鑑 楊香」by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
「二十四孝童子鑑 楊香」by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976066/by-utagawa-kuniyoshiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage green seafood background, aesthetic food border illustration, editable design
Vintage green seafood background, aesthetic food border illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931715/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
Tamatora has recovered the pearl from the palace on the Dragon king, while she was threatened by all sea creatures by…
Tamatora has recovered the pearl from the palace on the Dragon king, while she was threatened by all sea creatures by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976200/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage seafood background, aesthetic food border illustration, editable design
Vintage seafood background, aesthetic food border illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7718068/vintage-seafood-background-aesthetic-food-border-illustration-editable-designView license
Saga gorō mitsutoki between 1844 and 1848 by Utagawa, Kuniyoshi
Saga gorō mitsutoki between 1844 and 1848 by Utagawa, Kuniyoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650129/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage green seafood background, aesthetic food border illustration, editable design
Vintage green seafood background, aesthetic food border illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931719/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
Red Carp under wisteria by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
Red Carp under wisteria by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976519/red-carp-under-wisteria-utagawa-kuniyoshiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable design
Vintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243907/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
Right sheet of a triptych: Four Cats in Different Poses Illustrating Japanese Proverbs by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
Right sheet of a triptych: Four Cats in Different Poses Illustrating Japanese Proverbs by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976493/image-face-cat-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable design
Vintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151520/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
“‘A Lovely Garland’ (Tamakazura): Tamatori-ama,” from the series Scenes amid Genji Clouds Matched with Ukiyo-e Pictures…
“‘A Lovely Garland’ (Tamakazura): Tamatori-ama,” from the series Scenes amid Genji Clouds Matched with Ukiyo-e Pictures…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086728/image-clouds-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670235/japanese-village-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
『太平記英勇傳：丹部侍従平春高』by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
『太平記英勇傳：丹部侍従平春高』by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976370/by-utagawa-kuniyoshiFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Japanese woman (1798-1861) vintage ukiyo-e style by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original public domain image from the Library of…
Japanese woman (1798-1861) vintage ukiyo-e style by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original public domain image from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7648335/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japan tour package Instagram post template, editable text
Japan tour package Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332695/japan-tour-package-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Woodblock print, oban tate-e. Kato Kiyomasa confronting a tiger in the snow, mountains and a waterfall in the background by…
Woodblock print, oban tate-e. Kato Kiyomasa confronting a tiger in the snow, mountains and a waterfall in the background by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976371/image-background-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage nature mobile wallpaper, bird perching on a bamboo branch, editable design
Vintage nature mobile wallpaper, bird perching on a bamboo branch, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243911/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
Mimasu gennosuke no namiwa no jirosaku between 1830 and 1836 by Utagawa, Kuniyoshi
Mimasu gennosuke no namiwa no jirosaku between 1830 and 1836 by Utagawa, Kuniyoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649087/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license