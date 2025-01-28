Edit ImageCrop64SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage letterpaperold letterletterreceiptold papervintage paperpostageBill of sale for a 16-year-old girl named Polly (1835), vintage letter by H. B. Boston. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 886 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7760 x 10516 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 7760 x 10516 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable vintage paper collage element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278736/editable-vintage-paper-collage-element-design-setView licensePost rider receipt (1687), vintage note by Edmund Andros. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230323/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCharming vintage collage elements, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16496185/charming-vintage-collage-elements-editable-element-setView licenseMeade Brothers invoice (1863), by Henry William Mathew Meade and Charles Richard Meade. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229784/photo-image-paper-book-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage stamp alphabet Pinterest bannerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14423338/vintage-stamp-alphabet-pinterest-bannerView licenseBill of sale for a 16-year-old girl named Polly, H. B. Bostonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845033/bill-sale-for-16-year-old-girl-named-pollyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage stamp alphabet Pinterest bannerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454842/vintage-stamp-alphabet-pinterest-bannerView licenseLetter carried by Constitutional Post. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229840/photo-image-paper-art-new-yearFree Image from public domain licenseVintage stamp alphabets Pinterest bannerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14479595/vintage-stamp-alphabets-pinterest-bannerView licenseWove paper envelope addressed to John Sheaffer of Bareville, PA (1866-1869), vintage letter writted by John Stagenwalt.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230263/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseYe Old Stamphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14853245/old-stampView license90c Abraham Lincoln G Grill single (1869), vintage illustration. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230375/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage stamp alphabets Pinterest bannerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454975/vintage-stamp-alphabets-pinterest-bannerView licenseBynin-Amara : analogous to Easton's Syrup, but much easier of assimilation : July 1905.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13998283/image-paper-public-domain-postage-stampFree Image from public domain licenseVintage stamp collage sticker, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13717771/vintage-stamp-collage-sticker-editable-design-element-setView licenseLetter (1847) ephemera art. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493407/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseYe Old Stamphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14851992/old-stampView license[Leaflet advertising appearances by Johnny Trundley, the Peckham Fat Boy at Gatti's Palace of Varieties, 214 Westminter…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14009500/image-paper-book-patternFree Image from public domain licenseYe Old Stamphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14851150/old-stampView licenseByno-Cascada : a tonic laxitive and digestive : June 1905.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13988578/byno-cascada-tonic-laxitive-and-digestive-june-1905Free Image from public domain licenseLetters blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667881/letters-blog-banner-templateView licensePetition signed by John Cuffe and Paul Cuffe regarding taxation (1780). Original public domain image from The Smithsonian…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758916/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage stamp collage sticker, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13719014/vintage-stamp-collage-sticker-editable-design-element-setView licenseAm Meeresstrand / Liebig's Company.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14018236/meeresstrand-liebigs-companyFree Image from public domain licenseYe old stamp alphabet Pinterest bannerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900449/old-stamp-alphabet-pinterest-bannerView licenseDaily from 10 to 7, will be exhibited at the Cosmorama Rooms 209, Regent Street the smallest horse in the world ...https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13987757/image-paper-horse-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000988/vintage-fruits-postage-stamp-element-set-editable-designView licenseCerebos Jelly : always refreshing / Cerebos Purity Products.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13994428/cerebos-jelly-always-refreshing-cerebos-purity-productsFree Image from public domain licenseYe old stamp alphabet Pinterest bannerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900572/old-stamp-alphabet-pinterest-bannerView licenseWonderful phenomena of nature : a female child, (a twin,) 11 years of age, 4 feet 2 inches in height, and weighs one hundred…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14001184/image-background-paper-bookFree Image from public domain licenseYe Old Stamphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14821940/old-stampView licenseMiscellanea Medica XIXhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14011536/miscellanea-medica-xixFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage stamp design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15444212/editable-vintage-stamp-design-element-setView licenseUSSR 1932-09-15 postal cover sent from Leningrad to Berlin.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717917/photo-image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage stamp design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15446186/editable-vintage-stamp-design-element-setView licenseMessrs. Wm. Hutchinson & Co. beg to acknowledge receipt of your favour of ...https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14008958/messrs-wm-hutchinson-co-beg-acknowledge-receipt-your-favourFree Image from public domain licenseYe Old Stamphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14851876/old-stampView licenseMessrs. Wm. Hutchinson & Co. beg to acknowledge receipt of your favour of ...https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13978455/messrs-wm-hutchinson-co-beg-acknowledge-receipt-your-favourFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000908/vintage-fruits-postage-stamp-element-set-editable-designView license[Undated handbill (October 1883) advertising Madame Howard, the African lion-faced lady at Howard's Grand Pavilion of Living…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14015230/image-paper-book-public-domainFree Image from public domain license