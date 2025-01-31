Edit ImageCrop51SaveSaveEdit Imagehedgehoghans hoffmannhedgehog public domainhedgehog paintinganimalvintage animalbotanicalwildlifeA Hedgehog (Erinaceus roumanicus) (1584), vintage animal illustration by Hans Hoffmann. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from The METMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 812 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3609 x 2442 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3609 x 2442 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148553/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseHedgehog, vintage animal illustration by Hans Hoffmann psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12348659/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148828/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseHedgehog, vintage animal illustration by Hans Hoffmann. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12348662/hedgehog-vintage-animal-illustration-hans-hoffmann-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148638/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseHedgehog, vintage animal illustration by Hans Hoffmann, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16645000/vector-animal-art-vintageView licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148699/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licensePNG Hedgehog, vintage animal illustration by Hans Hoffmann, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12343690/png-art-vintageView licenseEditable watercolor botanical illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061354/editable-watercolor-botanical-illustration-setView licenseA Hedgehog (Erinaceus roumanicus)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085938/hedgehog-erinaceus-roumanicusFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor botanical, editable illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071196/vintage-watercolor-botanical-editable-illustration-setView licenseA Hare in the Forest (1585) painting in high resolution by Hans Hoffmann. Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036186/illustration-image-aesthetic-flower-leafFree Image from public domain licenseCute cheetah background, editable digital art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14870416/cute-cheetah-background-editable-digital-art-remixView licenseGuinea Pig and Hedgehogs with Melon and Cobnuts (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108158/free-illustration-image-hedgehog-guinea-pig-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12976979/wildlife-instagram-post-templateView licenseWild Boar (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108160/free-illustration-image-wild-pig-boarFree Image from public domain licenseGold zebra background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703022/gold-zebra-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo Hares (1865–90), vintage animal illustration by William Bell Scott. Original public domain image from The MET Museum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230430/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseCute cheetah background, editable digital art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14870540/cute-cheetah-background-editable-digital-art-remixView licenseFlowers and Beetles (1582) painting in high resolution by Hans Hoffmann. Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036165/illustration-image-aesthetic-flower-leafFree Image from public domain licenseCute cheetah background, editable digital art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14869442/cute-cheetah-background-editable-digital-art-remixView licenseTiger, Lynx and Jaguar (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108254/free-illustration-image-tiger-jaguar-lynxFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife sanctuary poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253641/wildlife-sanctuary-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseSimivulpa and Ibex (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108255/free-illustration-image-fruit-old-wild-animal-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseCute cheetah background, editable digital art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14870679/cute-cheetah-background-editable-digital-art-remixView licenseCrested Porcupine and Wild Pig (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108161/free-illustration-image-porcupine-watercolor-pig-public-domain-wildFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife sanctuary flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253639/wildlife-sanctuary-flyer-template-editableView licenseWild Goat and a Barbary Sheep (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3106376/free-illustration-image-goat-goat-sheepFree Image from public domain licenseHabitat conservation poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253644/habitat-conservation-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseTwo Wild Goats (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108187/free-illustration-image-goat-illustrations-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHabitat conservation flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253638/habitat-conservation-flyer-template-editableView licenseCheetah and Wild Sheep (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3109512/free-illustration-image-cheetah-sheep-animal-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseExotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708102/exotic-birds-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo Pheasants with Fruiting Plants (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108217/free-illustration-image-watercolor-animal-painted-tree-frameFree Image from public domain licenseSave wildlife flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253637/save-wildlife-flyer-template-editableView licenseElephant with Insects (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108066/free-illustration-image-elephant-vintage-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731125/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCivet, Lynx, and Hyena (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108115/free-illustration-image-civet-lynx-vintage-animalFree Image from public domain licenseParrot flowers background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703570/parrot-flowers-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWeasels, a Ferret, and a "Nut Mouse" (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108156/free-illustration-image-nut-animal-animalia-qvadrvpedia-reptiliaFree Image from public domain license