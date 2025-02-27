rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The New York Sunday World, Nov. 24th (1895), vintage woman illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of…
Save
Edit Image
new yorkvintage postertypographypostervintage poster public domainnew york sunday worldpublic domainwomen
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The New York Sunday World, Nov. 24th (1895), vintage woman illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of…
The New York Sunday World, Nov. 24th (1895), vintage woman illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12419204/image-person-book-artFree Image from public domain license
Carnival Day poster template, editable text and design
Carnival Day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979174/carnival-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The New York Sunday World, Feb. 2nd. (1896). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced…
The New York Sunday World, Feb. 2nd. (1896). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8639202/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Mask party blog banner template
Mask party blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117687/mask-party-blog-banner-templateView license
New York Herald, Sunday, Mar. 14th.
New York Herald, Sunday, Mar. 14th.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650644/new-york-herald-sunday-mar-14thFree Image from public domain license
Mask party Instagram story template
Mask party Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117920/mask-party-instagram-story-templateView license
The New York Sunday World, Nov. 24th
The New York Sunday World, Nov. 24th
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648408/the-new-york-sunday-world-nov-24thFree Image from public domain license
Mardi Gras blog banner template
Mardi Gras blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117691/mardi-gras-blog-banner-templateView license
New York Sunday World, Sunday, Jany 12th (1896) by George Frederick Scotson-Clark
New York Sunday World, Sunday, Jany 12th (1896) by George Frederick Scotson-Clark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649568/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Mardi Gras Instagram story template
Mardi Gras Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117921/mardi-gras-instagram-story-templateView license
The New York Sunday World, Nov. 3rd
The New York Sunday World, Nov. 3rd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648646/the-new-york-sunday-world-nov-3rdFree Image from public domain license
World disability day poster template, editable text and design
World disability day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703455/world-disability-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The New York Sunday World, Dec. 22nd (1895) by Frank King. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…
The New York Sunday World, Dec. 22nd (1895) by Frank King. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314180/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The New York Sunday World March 8th.
The New York Sunday World March 8th.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649399/the-new-york-sunday-world-march-8thFree Image from public domain license
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
The New York Sunday World. Sunday Jan. 26 (1896) by Frank King. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…
The New York Sunday World. Sunday Jan. 26 (1896) by Frank King. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314344/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
World Freedom Day poster template, editable text and design
World Freedom Day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907183/world-freedom-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The New York recorder (1895) by G. F. Scotson-Clark. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally…
The New York recorder (1895) by G. F. Scotson-Clark. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314209/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Public transportation poster template, editable text & design
Public transportation poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549482/public-transportation-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The New York Herald Sunday March 22nd 1896. A newspaper marvel... Easter number
The New York Herald Sunday March 22nd 1896. A newspaper marvel... Easter number
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648589/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The New York Sunday World March 29th.
The New York Sunday World March 29th.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649290/the-new-york-sunday-world-march-29thFree Image from public domain license
Summer games sports poster template
Summer games sports poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView license
The New York Sunday World March 22nd.
The New York Sunday World March 22nd.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649364/the-new-york-sunday-world-march-22ndFree Image from public domain license
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The New York Sunday World April 19th.
The New York Sunday World April 19th.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648484/the-new-york-sunday-world-april-19thFree Image from public domain license
Swimming club poster template
Swimming club poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView license
The New York Sunday World Sunday, July 7.
The New York Sunday World Sunday, July 7.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648405/the-new-york-sunday-world-sunday-julyFree Image from public domain license
Splash poster template
Splash poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView license
Woman in red dress, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in red dress, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12345023/woman-red-dress-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Change the world poster template, editable text and design
Change the world poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479923/change-the-world-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Boston Easter Sunday Herald (1890–1900) vintage poster of a woman in high resolution by Ethel Reed. Original from…
The Boston Easter Sunday Herald (1890–1900) vintage poster of a woman in high resolution by Ethel Reed. Original from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2836517/free-illustration-image-art-nouveau-advertisement-womanFree Image from public domain license
City transporation poster template, editable text & design
City transporation poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11548692/city-transporation-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The New York Sunday World, Sunday, July 28.
The New York Sunday World, Sunday, July 28.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650550/the-new-york-sunday-world-sunday-july-28Free Image from public domain license
New York city poster template
New York city poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560812/new-york-city-poster-templateView license
The New York Sunday World Sunday, March 1st.
The New York Sunday World Sunday, March 1st.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649417/the-new-york-sunday-world-sunday-march-1stFree Image from public domain license
Run faster poster template, editable text and design
Run faster poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717405/run-faster-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sunday Journal, New York, brighter features than any other Sunday newspaper (1896) by Archie Gunn. Original public domain…
Sunday Journal, New York, brighter features than any other Sunday newspaper (1896) by Archie Gunn. Original public domain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627361/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license