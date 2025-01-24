Edit ImageCrop46SaveSaveEdit Imagesculpturewomanheadmodelsculpture headsinwoman headevilEve Disconsolate (1855-1861), vintage sculpture by Hiram Powers. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4474 x 5594 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4474 x 5594 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBlak lives matter Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667996/blak-lives-matter-instagram-post-templateView licenseEve Disconsolatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845542/eve-disconsolateFree Image from public domain licenseBlack lives matter quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686653/black-lives-matter-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseNaked woman sculpture, Bust of Eve Disconsolate (1872–1890) by Hiram Powers. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2586348/free-photo-image-sculpture-nude-vintage-photographyFree Image from public domain licenseCemetery ghost fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663839/cemetery-ghost-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseEve Disconsolate, Hiram Powers (1835-1904) silver print. Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031942/photo-image-art-people-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseCemetery ghost fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672485/cemetery-ghost-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePNG Eve Disconsolate, vintage sculpture by Hiram Powers, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12343737/png-art-vintageView licenseAlchemy room witch fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663718/alchemy-room-witch-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseEve Disconsolate, vintage sculpture by Hiram Powers psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12345535/eve-disconsolate-vintage-sculpture-hiram-powers-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGrim reaper, spooky fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663696/grim-reaper-spooky-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseGreek Slavehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845342/greek-slaveFree Image from public domain licenseHaunted mansion spooky Halloween remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663148/haunted-mansion-spooky-halloween-remix-editable-designView licenseGreek Slavehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845442/greek-slaveFree Image from public domain licenseEerie ghost character spooky Halloween remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663341/eerie-ghost-character-spooky-halloween-remix-editable-designView licenseGreek Slavehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847201/greek-slaveFree Image from public domain licenseBlack lives matter Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14215391/black-lives-matter-instagram-post-templateView licenseDiana (fragment)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845534/diana-fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseDark mage fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663289/dark-mage-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseGinevrahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845531/ginevraFree Image from public domain licenseBlak lives matter quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687641/blak-lives-matter-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseGreek Slavehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066154/greek-slaveFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican American witch fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664960/african-american-witch-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseGreek Slavehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066302/greek-slaveFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Navratri poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseClytiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845343/clytieFree Image from public domain licenseDemon in hell spooky halloween remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663340/demon-hell-spooky-halloween-remix-editable-designView licenseClytie (fragment)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8850064/clytie-fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseRed hell queen spooky halloween remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664714/red-hell-queen-spooky-halloween-remix-editable-designView licenseDiana (fragment)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066444/diana-fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408347/womens-history-month-poster-templateView licenseHope (fragment)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8850112/hope-fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseVampire mouth spooky Halloween remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672598/vampire-mouth-spooky-halloween-remix-editable-designView licenseGinevra (fragment)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066193/ginevra-fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseElder rabbit wizard fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663343/elder-rabbit-wizard-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseClassical sculpture of a woman's head, with detailed features and flowing hair. The sculpture's timeless expression captures…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16422787/photo-image-art-vintage-marbleView licenseFemale rogue witch fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672570/female-rogue-witch-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseProserpine (fragment)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066177/proserpine-fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseKing vs commoner fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663578/king-commoner-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseIdeal Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066198/ideal-christFree Image from public domain license