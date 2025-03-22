rawpixel
A View of Frauenchiemsee (1891), vintage illustration by Wilhelm Trubner. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles…
Gold luxury picture frame editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200271/gold-luxury-picture-frame-editable-mockupView license
A View of Frauenchiemsee (1891), vintage illustration by Wilhelm Trubner. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12432819/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold picture frame mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765343/vintage-gold-picture-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView license
A View of Frauenchiemsee by Wilhelm Trübner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932375/view-frauenchiemsee-wilhelm-trubnerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772340/vintage-gold-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Vintage collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14840648/vintage-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
Vintage rectangle picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772369/vintage-rectangle-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Wall art Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14857937/wall-art-instagram-post-templateView license
Vintage premium gold frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764746/vintage-premium-gold-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Franz Marc's Animals in a Landscape (1914) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984304/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Premium gold frame mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759256/premium-gold-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Stubble Field with Ascending Path near Wessling, 1876 by wilhelm trübner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983334/stubble-field-with-ascending-path-near-wessling-1876-wilhelm-trubnerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rectangle picture frame mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765444/vintage-rectangle-picture-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Franz Marc's Blue Horse I (1911) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984044/illustration-image-art-blue-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rectangle picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772469/vintage-rectangle-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
View of a Lake by Louis Leopold Boilly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922922/view-lake-louis-leopold-boillyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rectangle picture frame mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766032/vintage-rectangle-picture-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Postcard: Paul Klee to Katherine Dreier, Paris (1922) by Paul Klee. Original from The Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2988846/free-illustration-image-klee-abstract-painting-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Vintage picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761324/vintage-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Franz Marc's Red Deer II (1912) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984401/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage picture frame mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751624/vintage-picture-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView license
View of Ariccia by Gustaf Wilhelm Palm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931622/view-ariccia-gustaf-wilhelm-palmFree Image from public domain license
Round frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400460/round-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Salvator Mundi by Anton Raphael Mengs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924026/salvator-mundi-anton-raphael-mengsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold frame mockup, art gallery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824488/vintage-gold-frame-mockup-art-galleryView license
Parkeingang mit dem Bildwerk eines liegenden Hirschen, null by wilhelm trübner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935964/parkeingang-mit-dem-bildwerk-eines-liegenden-hirschen-null-wilhelm-trubnerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9796899/vintage-gold-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Portrait of Louis XIII, King of France as a Boy by Frans Pourbus II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933102/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with nature painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822792/png-abstract-art-artworkView license
The Story Book by William Adolphe Bouguereau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932559/the-story-book-william-adolphe-bouguereauFree Image from public domain license
Antique frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792324/antique-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Die schlafwandelnde Lady Macbeth, ca. 1882 by wilhelm trübner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18960592/die-schlafwandelnde-lady-macbeth-ca-1882-wilhelm-trubnerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold frame mockup, art gallery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824067/vintage-gold-frame-mockup-art-galleryView license
Odalisque by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922932/odalisque-jean-auguste-dominique-ingresFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame customizable mockup, man decorating wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7709189/photo-frame-customizable-mockup-man-decorating-wallView license
Landscape with Crows by Karl Friedrich Lessing. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16093382/image-cloud-animal-plantFree Image from public domain license
Vintage picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731262/vintage-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Landscape with Crows by Karl Friedrich Lessing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932694/landscape-with-crows-karl-friedrich-lessingFree Image from public domain license
Editable Starry Night gold frame, Van Gogh's famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8914984/png-art-artwork-blackView license
Mallorca, Terreno (1914) vintage illustration by Leo Gestel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758911/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license