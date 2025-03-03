Edit ImageCrop140SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posterplaying cardsheartking of heartspostcardcardspatternposterKing of Hearts (red), from the Playing Cards series (N84) for Duke brand cigarettes (1888), vintage illustration by W. Duke, Sons & Co. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from The METMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 673 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1614 x 2880 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1614 x 2880 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTextbook poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486719/textbook-poster-templateView licenseKing of Hearts (red), from the Playing Cards series (N84) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085228/image-art-vintage-heartsFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487440/womens-history-month-poster-templateView licenseJack of Hearts, from the Playing Cards series (N84) to promote Turkish Cross-Cut Cigarettes for W. Duke, Sons and Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922126/image-hearts-pattern-crossFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness deals poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10215934/business-deals-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTen Hearts (red), from the Playing Cards series (N84) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611485/image-playing-card-ace-hearts-abstractFree Image from public domain licenseBrown vintage frame editable white bread backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723909/brown-vintage-frame-editable-white-bread-backgroundView licenseJack of Diamonds (red), from the Playing Cards series (N84) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611486/image-joker-playing-cards-ace-spadeFree Image from public domain licenseWhite bread desktop wallpaper editable brown vintage framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724047/white-bread-desktop-wallpaper-editable-brown-vintage-frameView licenseKing of Spades (black), from the Playing Cards series (N84) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921988/image-pattern-person-crossFree Image from public domain licenseWhite bread desktop wallpaper editable brown framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495768/white-bread-desktop-wallpaper-editable-brown-frameView licenseKing of Diamonds (red), from the Playing Cards series (N84) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085233/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBrown vintage frame with white editable bread backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723994/brown-vintage-frame-with-white-editable-bread-backgroundView licenseJack of Hearts (red), from the Playing Cards series (N84) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921904/image-hearts-pattern-crossFree Image from public domain licenseBrand poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10977945/brand-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseQueen of Hearts (red), from the Playing Cards series (N84) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921848/image-hearts-pattern-crossFree Image from public domain licensePorker party poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10214721/porker-party-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTen Hearts, from the Playing Cards series (N84) to promote Turkish Cross-Cut Cigarettes for W. Duke, Sons and Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922080/image-hearts-pattern-crossFree Image from public domain licensePoster, invitation card mockup, event advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7416237/imageView licenseKing of Clubs (black), from the Playing Cards series (N84) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922031/image-pattern-cross-artFree Image from public domain licenseWhite bread background editable brown framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11479876/white-bread-background-editable-brown-frameView licenseKing of Diamonds, from the Playing Cards series (N84) to promote Turkish Cross-Cut Cigarettes for W. Duke, Sons and Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922076/image-pattern-cross-artFree Image from public domain licenseBlack bread background editable white framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495841/black-bread-background-editable-white-frameView licenseSix Hearts (red), from the Playing Cards series (N84) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921791/six-hearts-red-from-the-playing-cards-series-n84-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseGet well soon poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509851/get-well-soon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDuke's Little Joker, from the Playing Cards series (N84) to promote Turkish Cross-Cut Cigarettes (1888) by W. Duke, Sons &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9405569/image-face-moon-artFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18281427/wedding-invitation-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseAce of Hearts (red), from the Playing Cards series (N84) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921865/image-hearts-pattern-crossFree Image from public domain licenseEngagement party invitation template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981011/engagement-party-invitation-template-editable-textView licenseQueen of Diamonds (red), from the Playing Cards series (N84) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183934/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage frame, black bread editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724196/vintage-frame-black-bread-editable-backgroundView licenseJack of Spades (black), from the Playing Cards series (N84) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922060/image-pattern-cross-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable moodboard mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11258506/editable-moodboard-mockup-designView licenseQueen of Spades (black), from the Playing Cards series (N84) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921994/image-pattern-cross-artFree Image from public domain licenseSave the date card template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9764708/save-the-date-card-template-editable-textView licenseFive Hearts (red), from the Playing Cards series (N84) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921853/image-hearts-pattern-crossFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9868632/wedding-invitation-template-editable-textView licenseNine Hearts (red), from the Playing Cards series (N84) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921920/image-hearts-paper-patternFree Image from public domain licenseScience conference template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10096063/science-conference-template-editable-textView licenseEight Hearts (red), from the Playing Cards series (N84) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921786/image-hearts-pattern-crossFree Image from public domain license