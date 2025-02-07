Edit ImageCrop152SaveSaveEdit Imageframewindowgatevintage framekeyborderitalyarchAlternative Designs for a Metal Gate (1820), vintage arched, iron gate illustration. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 845 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3955 x 5615 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3955 x 5615 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage cafe entrance, editable black board sign. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520195/vintage-cafe-entrance-editable-black-board-sign-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBlue arched iron gate, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12351630/blue-arched-iron-gate-vintage-illustration-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBereavement poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686476/bereavement-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBlue arched iron gate, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12351632/blue-arched-iron-gate-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBaking essentials poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11741185/baking-essentials-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePNG Blue arched iron gate, vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12343739/png-art-vintageView licenseIn loving memory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686492/loving-memory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBlue arched iron gate, vintage illustration, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16644893/vector-art-vintage-designView licenseRescue center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721606/rescue-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAlternative Designs for a Metal Gatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845914/alternative-designs-for-metal-gateFree Image from public domain licenseBaking hobby poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11741038/baking-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWooden door clipart, barrel vault entrance psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6194956/wooden-door-clipart-barrel-vault-entrance-psdView licenseVintage cafe entrance png, editable black board sign. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9552579/vintage-cafe-entrance-png-editable-black-board-sign-remixed-rawpixelView licensePanel door clipart, barrel vault entrancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6195168/panel-door-clipart-barrel-vault-entranceView licenseLock and key background, wooden textured, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058710/lock-and-key-background-wooden-textured-editable-designView licenseWooden door clipart, barrel vault entrancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6194957/wooden-door-clipart-barrel-vault-entranceView licenseLock and key background, wooden textured, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058699/lock-and-key-background-wooden-textured-editable-designView licenseWooden door clipart, watercolor barrel vault entrancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6199523/image-watercolor-vintage-woodenView licenseIslamic architecture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538378/islamic-architecture-instagram-post-templateView licensePanel door clipart, barrel vault entrance psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6195195/panel-door-clipart-barrel-vault-entrance-psdView licenseEid al-Fitr Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538306/eid-al-fitr-instagram-post-templateView licensePanel door clipart, watercolor barrel vault entrance vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200187/vector-watercolor-vintage-woodenView licenseWoman carrying peacock background, editable vintage arch frame, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rheadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690248/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseWooden door clipart, watercolor barrel vault entrance vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200192/vector-watercolor-vintage-woodenView licenseWoman carrying peacock background, editable vintage arch frame, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rheadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632927/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseWooden door clipart, watercolor barrel vault entrance psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6199527/psd-watercolor-vintage-woodenView licenseVintage cafe entrance, editable black board sign. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9553217/vintage-cafe-entrance-editable-black-board-sign-remixed-rawpixelView licensePanel door clipart, watercolor barrel vault entrance psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6199526/psd-watercolor-vintage-woodenView licenseAesthetic pink sky background, arch doorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513144/aesthetic-pink-sky-background-arch-doorView licensePanel door clipart, watercolor barrel vault entrancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6199521/image-watercolor-vintage-woodenView licenseAesthetic pink sky background, arch doorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513137/aesthetic-pink-sky-background-arch-doorView licenseWindow shadehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847781/window-shadeFree Image from public domain licenseDoorway sky aesthetic sticker, arch doorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8396956/doorway-sky-aesthetic-sticker-arch-doorView licenseBarrel vault door clipart, church entrance psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6188615/barrel-vault-door-clipart-church-entrance-psdView licenseOrange floral frame background, editable vintage botanical illustration, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rheadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690245/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseWedding church door clipart, barrel vault design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6203451/psd-flower-aesthetic-watercolorView licenseOrange floral frame background, editable vintage botanical illustration, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rheadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628971/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseWatercolor church door clipart, barrel vault designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6194976/image-watercolor-vintage-woodenView licenseArch pillar border background, William Morris' flower pattern, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696478/png-ancient-arch-pillarView licenseBarrel vault door clipart, church entrancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6189585/barrel-vault-door-clipart-church-entranceView license