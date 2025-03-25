Edit ImageCrop19SaveSaveEdit Imagemapscotlandmaps public domainpublic domainmap of britainmaps of englandmap scotlandlondon public domainA new map of England Scotland and Ireland (1687), drawn by Robert Morden. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. 