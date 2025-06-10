Edit ImageCrop112SaveSaveEdit Imagemagicmagicianmanpublic domain magicrabbitvintage manpostervintage magicianZan Zig performing with rabbit and roses, including hat trick and levitation (1899), vintage magician illustration by Strobridge & Co. Lith. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. 