Edit ImageCrop34SaveSaveEdit Imagedragonutagawa kuniyoshipublic domain dragon artukiyo ejapanese wave patternukiyo-ejapanese public domainsea creaturesTamatora has recovered the pearl from the palace on the Dragon king, while she was threatened by all sea creatures (1798-1861), vintage Japanese illustration by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 818 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1830 x 2686 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1830 x 2686 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTamatora has recovered the pearl from the palace on the Dragon king, while she was threatened by all sea creatures by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976200/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966835/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTamatora has recovered the pearl from the palace on the Dragon king, while she was threatened by all sea creatures by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976588/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNew item ad blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966828/new-item-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDragon flying above turbulent waves (1831), vintage Japanese illustration by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230787/image-art-vintage-dragonFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese animals illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701552/japanese-animals-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseDragon flying above turbulent waves, vintage Japanese illustration by Utagawa Kuniyoshi, vintage vector element. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16645133/vector-dragon-art-vintageView licenseLucky coupon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786843/lucky-coupon-poster-templateView licenseDragon flying above turbulent waves, vintage Japanese illustration by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12388437/image-art-vintage-dragonView licenseRestaurant promotion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786844/restaurant-promotion-poster-templateView licensePNG Dragon flying above turbulent waves, vintage Japanese illustration by Utagawa Kuniyoshi, transparent background. Remixed…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12388430/png-art-vintageView licenseAesthetic Japanese seafood background, ocean illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7955712/aesthetic-japanese-seafood-background-ocean-illustration-editable-designView licenseView of Mt. Asama from the Usui Pass (1850) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639467/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's ocean wave background, Japanese animal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721994/hokusais-ocean-wave-background-japanese-animal-remix-editable-designView licenseSaga gorō mitsutoki between 1844 and 1848 by Utagawa, Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650129/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood bowl splash background, Japanese food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7768110/seafood-bowl-splash-background-japanese-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseMount Asama (1850) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639464/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's ocean wave background, Japanese animal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8308610/hokusais-ocean-wave-background-japanese-animal-remix-editable-designView licenseTamatori escaping from the Dragon King by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975284/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's ocean wave background, Japanese crane remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722711/hokusais-ocean-wave-background-japanese-crane-remix-editable-designView licenseDragon flying above turbulent waves by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976214/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood bowl splash background, Japanese food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440867/seafood-bowl-splash-background-japanese-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseJapanese dragon (1862) vintage woodblock prints by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from The MET Museum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661319/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese seafood background, ocean illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7955533/aesthetic-japanese-seafood-background-ocean-illustration-editable-designView license“‘A Lovely Garland’ (Tamakazura): Tamatori-ama,” from the series Scenes amid Genji Clouds Matched with Ukiyo-e Pictures…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086728/image-clouds-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's ocean wave background, Japanese animal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8454551/hokusais-ocean-wave-background-japanese-animal-remix-editable-designView licenseRed Carp under wisteria by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976519/red-carp-under-wisteria-utagawa-kuniyoshiFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's ocean wave background, Japanese crane remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8460981/hokusais-ocean-wave-background-japanese-crane-remix-editable-designView licenseMiyamoto no Musashi Attacking the Giant Whale. Its markings clearly identify it as a North Pacific right whale. Artist's…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10013461/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's ocean wave background, Japanese animal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8308635/hokusais-ocean-wave-background-japanese-animal-remix-editable-designView licenseSeaweed Gatherers at Omori (1797–1861) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639404/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseOriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseDragon (1808-1861) vintage Japanese drawing by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661064/image-cloud-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant promotion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12959189/restaurant-promotion-instagram-post-templateView licenseBlack carp 1 by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976245/black-carp-utagawa-kuniyoshiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7954135/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseIsogai Hyodayu foils an attack (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Kojima of Horiechohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157667/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant promotion Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12959190/restaurant-promotion-facebook-story-templateView licenseKyōto: The Naked Monster The End Japanese ukiyo-e woodblock print by Utagawa Kuniyoshi, illustration isolated on white…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766411/vector-animal-art-japaneseView license