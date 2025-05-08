Edit ImageCrop214SaveSaveEdit Imageflowerpatternyellowvintage flowersfloralyellow flowerpublic domainflower patternButtercups (1861–1897), vintage flower illustration by L. Prang & Co. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 857 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3361 x 4706 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3361 x 4706 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWhite flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901495/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseButtercupshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908285/buttercupsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903432/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseFlowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908409/flowersFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical pattern background, editable flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892096/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseRoseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908548/rosesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage white flower pattern background, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903428/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseFlowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908414/flowersFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic white flower pattern, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892091/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseFlowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908408/flowersFree Image from public domain licenseVintage white flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903429/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseTwo bunches of yellow roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908262/two-bunches-yellow-rosesFree Image from public domain licenseWhite flower pattern iPhone wallpaper, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902513/png-aesthetic-background-android-wallpaperView licenseStudy of Japan quincehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906505/study-japan-quinceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower pattern mobile wallpaper, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903431/png-aesthetic-background-android-wallpaperView licenseChrysanthemums for Christmas eve. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth.. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16224256/image-flower-plant-christmasFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseChristmas evehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907397/christmas-eveFree Image from public domain licenseFlower pressing workshop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854678/flower-pressing-workshop-poster-templateView licenseMagnolia grandiflora by Ellen Thayer Fisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906635/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFloral patterned editable text inspired by William Morris 19th-century decorative patternshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17420204/font-pattern-vintage-william-morrisView licenseHyacinthshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905997/hyacinthsFree Image from public domain licenseYellow vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691029/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-yellow-background-borderView licenseDaisieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905941/daisiesFree Image from public domain licenseBachelorette weekend poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500234/bachelorette-weekend-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAzaleashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905931/azaleasFree Image from public domain licenseYellow vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632548/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-yellow-backgroundView licenseFour groups of white flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908475/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, yellow flower pattern transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253856/png-botanical-customizable-cut-outView licenseGeraniumshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908470/geraniumsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral pattern computer wallpaper, editable botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909008/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseBouquet of lilacshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906508/bouquet-lilacsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901541/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseHyacinthshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905955/hyacinthsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral pattern computer wallpaper, editable botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901492/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseWhite and pink roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908584/white-and-pink-rosesFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901490/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseAfter the rainshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905808/after-the-rainsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower pattern background, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892844/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseFlowers and fernshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906601/flowers-and-fernsFree Image from public domain license