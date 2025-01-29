Edit ImageCrop116SaveSaveEdit Imagecatpostcardgirl vintagevintage advertisementvintage womancat public domaincat vintagegirlPet of the household - B. T. Babbitt's Best Soap (1870–1900), vintage girl illustration. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 741 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2290 x 3710 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2290 x 3710 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFacebook post template, Cat head Girl with a Pearl Earring remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7419626/imageView licensePet of the household - B. T. 