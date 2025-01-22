Edit ImageCrop172SaveSaveEdit Imageflowerblue flowervintage flowerspierre-joseph redoutéredoutebluebotanicalpierre joseph redouté hyacinthOriental hyacinth. Blue variety (1827), vintage flower illustration by after Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 925 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2509 x 3255 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2509 x 3255 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFloral green Pinterest post template, beautiful editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152401/floral-green-pinterest-post-template-beautiful-editable-designView licenseBlue oriental hyacinth, vintage flower illustration by after Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12346687/image-flower-art-vintageView licensePastel pink flower Pinterest post template, beautiful editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151817/pastel-pink-flower-pinterest-post-template-beautiful-editable-designView licenseBlue oriental hyacinth, vintage flower illustration by after Pierre-Joseph Redouté psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12346685/psd-flower-art-vintageView licenseFloral definition Pinterest post template, beautiful editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152000/floral-definition-pinterest-post-template-beautiful-editable-designView licenseJacinthe d'orient varite rose (Hyacinth), from Choix des Plus Belle Fleurs et des Plus Beaux Fruits. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16291379/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licensePersonal growth quote Pinterest post template, beautiful editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152232/personal-growth-quote-pinterest-post-template-beautiful-editable-designView licensePNG Blue oriental hyacinth, vintage flower illustration by after Pierre-Joseph Redouté, transparent background. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12343691/png-flower-artView licenseFloral definition Pinterest post template, beautiful editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152071/floral-definition-pinterest-post-template-beautiful-editable-designView licenseJacinthe d'orient varité rose (Hyacinth), from Choix des Plus Belle Fleurs et des Plus Beaux Fruits. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653911/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical Pinterest post template, beautiful editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152412/vintage-botanical-pinterest-post-template-beautiful-editable-designView licenseHortensia, from Choix Des Plus Belle Fleurs et des Plus Beaux Fruits. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. View…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16092556/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower Pinterest post template, beautiful editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152359/vintage-flower-pinterest-post-template-beautiful-editable-designView licenseFolio,large paper copy, vey rare. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655747/image-paper-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical Pinterest post template, beautiful editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152039/vintage-botanical-pinterest-post-template-beautiful-editable-designView licenseChevre-feuille, from Choix Des Plus Belle Fleurs et des Plus Beaux Fruits. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653842/image-plant-flower-leafFree Image from public domain licenseFeminine flower Pinterest post template, beautiful editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152550/feminine-flower-pinterest-post-template-beautiful-editable-designView licenseBengale Thé hyménée, from Choix Des Plus Belle Fleurs et des Plus Beaux Fruits. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653835/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFeminine flower Pinterest post template, beautiful editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152314/feminine-flower-pinterest-post-template-beautiful-editable-designView licensePapaver, from Choix Des Plus Belle Fleurs et des Plus Beaux Fruits. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653836/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWildflower Pinterest post template, beautiful editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152449/wildflower-pinterest-post-template-beautiful-editable-designView licenseFritillaire, Imperiale. Var. jaune, from Choix Des Plus Belle Fleurs et des Plus Beaux Fruits. Original from the Minneapolis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654849/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8112199/vintage-flower-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseAnemone simple, from Choix des plus belle fleurs et des plus beaux fruits. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656070/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePersonal growth quote Pinterest post template, beautiful editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152513/personal-growth-quote-pinterest-post-template-beautiful-editable-designView licenseRosier a cent feuilles, from Choix Des Plus Belle Fleurs et des Plus Beaux Fruits. Original from the Minneapolis Institute…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16310277/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFloral green Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8124710/floral-green-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIris Xiphium, from Choix Des Plus Belle Fleurs et des Plus Beaux Fruits. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653907/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFloral definition blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8113176/floral-definition-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseRosier a cent feuilles, from Choix Des Plus Belle Fleurs et des Plus Beaux Fruits. Original from the Minneapolis Institute…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654743/image-rose-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseFloral definition blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8094177/floral-definition-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseHortensia, from Choix Des Plus Belle Fleurs et des Plus Beaux Fruits. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656077/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePinterest post template, beautiful editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152471/pinterest-post-template-beautiful-editable-designView licenseLychnide a grandes fleurs, from Choix des plus belle fleurs et des plus beaux fruits. Original from the Minneapolis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654845/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePastel pink flower Pinterest post template, beautiful editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152089/pastel-pink-flower-pinterest-post-template-beautiful-editable-designView licenseBlue oriental hyacinth, vintage flower illustration by after Pierre-Joseph Redouté vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16620063/vector-flower-art-vintageView licenseFloral green blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8091240/floral-green-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseFritillaire Imperiale, from Choix Des Plus Belle Fleurs et des Plus Beaux Fruits. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655750/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8106326/vintage-flower-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseChoix des plus belles fleurs :et des plus beaux fruits (1833) in high resolution by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2769996/free-illustration-image-flower-botanical-roseFree Image from public domain license