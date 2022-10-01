McKinsey Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1224233SaveSaveCurator hanging floral art frame mockup on the wallMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD MockupInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2575 x 3863 px | 300 dpi | 106.16 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2575 x 3863 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadCurator hanging floral art frame mockup on the wallMore