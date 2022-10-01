AewPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1224778SaveSaveFloral One Day Left advertisement poster vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorPinterest Pin 1000 x 1500 px | 300 ppi | 25.62 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Unna by Omnibus-TypeDownload Unna fontRaleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontDownload AllSaveDownloadFloral One Day Left advertisement poster vectorMore