NingPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1224790SaveSaveNatural environment friendly card design vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorHD Wallpaper EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 29.44 MBFacebook Event Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 29.44 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadNatural environment friendly card design vectorMore