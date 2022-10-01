TangPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1224793SaveSavePink floral grand opening banner vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorHD Wallpaper EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 12.57 MBFacebook Event Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 12.57 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Vollkorn by Friedrich AlthausenDownload Vollkorn fontQuattrocento by Impallari TypeDownload Quattrocento fontDownload AllSaveDownloadPink floral grand opening banner vectorMore