AewPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1224817SaveSavePink floral coming soon announcement banner vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorPinterest Pin 1000 x 1500 px | 300 ppi | 11.26 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Lora by CyrealDownload Lora fontRaleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontDownload AllSaveDownloadPink floral coming soon announcement banner vectorMore