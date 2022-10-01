marinemyntPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1227225SaveSaveDaisy in a container mobile phone wallpaper vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 12.12 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 675 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1969 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2814 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadDaisy in a container mobile phone wallpaper vectorMore