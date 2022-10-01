NunnyPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1227649SaveSaveDecorative Christmas note paper on stained background mobile phone wallpaper vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 37.55 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 675 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1969 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2813 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadDecorative Christmas note paper on stained background mobile phone wallpaper vectorMore