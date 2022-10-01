rawpixel
"Hands up!" photomechanical print showing a Santa Claus pointing a handgun at the viewer (1912) by Will Crawford (1869-1944)

"Hands up!" photomechanical print showing a Santa Claus pointing a handgun at the viewer (1912) by Will Crawford (1869-1944) with design space vector

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
