ToonPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1229007SaveSaveChristmas decorated blank instant photo frame vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 28.04 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadChristmas decorated blank instant photo frame vectorMore