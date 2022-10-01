SasiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1229025SaveSaveWhite picture frame on red background social ads template vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 10.69 MBInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 10.69 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Shadows Into Light by Kimberly GesweinDownload Shadows Into Light fontSaveDownloadWhite picture frame on red background social ads template vectorMore