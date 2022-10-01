TangPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1229030SaveSaveBlue neon on white brick background template vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorHD Wallpaper EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 68.85 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 68.85 MBFacebook Event Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 68.85 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Sacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontSaveDownloadBlue neon on white brick background template vectorMore