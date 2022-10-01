AewPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1229045SaveSaveChristmas gold frame background template vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorHD Wallpaper EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 61.1 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 61.1 MBFacebook Event Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 61.1 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cinzel Decorative by Natanael GamaDownload Cinzel Decorative fontRaleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontDownload AllSaveDownloadChristmas gold frame background template vectorMore