New York, New York. Wire room of the New York Times newspaper. Copy boy about to tear off dispatch coming over Associated Press. Sourced from the Library of Congress. New York, New York. Wire room of the New York Times newspaper. All incoming dispatches are mimeographed, then passed through…
New York, New York. Wire room of the New York Times newspaper. Telegrapher receives dispatch by Western Union from Times… New York, New York. Pressroom of the New York Times department. Finished papers come out of cutting and folding machine on…
New York, New York. Pressroom of the New York Times newspaper. Pressman reading first edition as it comes off presses on… New York, New York. Pressroom of the New York Times newspaper. Finished papers come out of cutting and folding machines on…
New York, New York. Pressroom of the New York Times newspaper. As presses are rollig and finished papers start coming off…
New York, New York. Pressroom of the New York Times newspaper. Presses start rolling. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
New York, New York. New York Times newspaper syndicate. Correspondents of American newspapers which are syndicate members.…
New York, New York. Newsroom of the New York Times newspaper. Copy readers at the telegraph desk which handles all… New York, New York. New York Times newspaper syndicate. Foreign newspapers and syndicates buy privilege of using Times news.…
New York, New York. Reel room of the New York Times newspaper. Transporting rolls of paper to presses. Each roll weighs…
New York, New York. Pressroom of the New York Times newspaper. Transporting plates from shaver to presses on truck. Each… New York, New York. Wire room of the New York Times newspaper. Telegraphers receive and record messages received by Western…
New York, New York. Reel room of the New York Times newspaper. Threading paper through presses. Sourced from the Library of… New York, New York. Composing room of the New York Times newspaper. Making up the sport page. Sourced from the Library of…
New York, New York. Pressroom of the New York Times newspaper. Presses start rolling. Sourced from the Library of Congress. New York, New York. Composing room of the New York Times newspaper. Linotype operators. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
New York, New York. Recording room of the New York Times newspaper. Overseas shortwave telephone operators receive messages… New York, New York. News room of the New York Times newspaper. Copy boy receives mimeographed dispatches from telegraph room…
New York, New York. Composing room of the New York Times newspaper. Linotyper's hands. Sourced from the Library of Congress.