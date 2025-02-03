rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Grand Coulee Dam, Columbia Basin Reclamation Project, Wash. A steel worker working on a section of the Grand Coulee dam east…
Save
Edit Image
workersteelworkers dayscaffoldingindustrial safetyconstructionskyperson
Safety vest mockup, editable design
Safety vest mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14088444/safety-vest-mockup-editable-designView license
Grand Coulee Dam, Columbia Basin Reclamation Project, Wash. Two riggers on a hook on their way to work at the powerhouse on…
Grand Coulee Dam, Columbia Basin Reclamation Project, Wash. Two riggers on a hook on their way to work at the powerhouse on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12299982/image-cloud-person-moonFree Image from public domain license
Construction site poster template, editable text and design
Construction site poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680994/construction-site-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Grand Coulee Dam, Columbia Basin Reclamation Project. The east face of block 31 with a portion of the deep crevice shown in…
Grand Coulee Dam, Columbia Basin Reclamation Project. The east face of block 31 with a portion of the deep crevice shown in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12335060/image-cloud-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Professional services editable poster template
Professional services editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12586432/professional-services-editable-poster-templateView license
Grand Coulee Dam, Columbia Basin Reclamation Project, Wash. Looking down the face of the dam from the roadway on top. Men…
Grand Coulee Dam, Columbia Basin Reclamation Project, Wash. Looking down the face of the dam from the roadway on top. Men…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12299941/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Construction site Facebook post template
Construction site Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873947/construction-site-facebook-post-templateView license
Grand Coulee Dam, Columbia Basin Reclamation Project, Wash. A portion of the spillway. A man standing in the lower right…
Grand Coulee Dam, Columbia Basin Reclamation Project, Wash. A portion of the spillway. A man standing in the lower right…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12335122/image-hand-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Construction site Instagram post template, editable text
Construction site Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478346/construction-site-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Construction scaffolding architecture development.
Construction scaffolding architecture development.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14531776/construction-scaffolding-architecture-developmentView license
Construction site Instagram story template, editable text
Construction site Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681053/construction-site-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Construction scaffolding adult architecture.
Construction scaffolding adult architecture.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14531782/construction-scaffolding-adult-architectureView license
Professional services Instagram story template, editable social media design
Professional services Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12586448/professional-services-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Engineer worker working building architecture construction.
Engineer worker working building architecture construction.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14138684/engineer-worker-working-building-architecture-constructionView license
Professional services Instagram post template, editable text
Professional services Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12586445/professional-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A pair of construction workers on an elevated steel structure hardhat architecture development.
A pair of construction workers on an elevated steel structure hardhat architecture development.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13731182/photo-image-person-sky-clothingView license
Professional services blog banner template, editable text
Professional services blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466247/professional-services-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
People working on the construction building helmet architecture development.
People working on the construction building helmet architecture development.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14531969/people-working-the-construction-building-helmet-architecture-developmentView license
Construction service Instagram post template
Construction service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436968/construction-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Construction engineer scaffolding protection working.
Construction engineer scaffolding protection working.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476493/photo-image-cloud-sunset-personView license
3D supply chain engineer editable remix
3D supply chain engineer editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397191/supply-chain-engineer-editable-remixView license
Engineer worker working protection building adult.
Engineer worker working protection building adult.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14138686/engineer-worker-working-protection-building-adultView license
Construction service Facebook post template
Construction service Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873926/construction-service-facebook-post-templateView license
A pair of construction workers on an elevated steel structure hardhat helmet adult.
A pair of construction workers on an elevated steel structure hardhat helmet adult.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13731170/photo-image-person-sky-clothingView license
Construction site blog banner template, editable text
Construction site blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680916/construction-site-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Construction engineer protection working worker.
Construction engineer protection working worker.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476496/photo-image-wallpaper-background-sunsetView license
Construction safety first poster template, editable text and design
Construction safety first poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504869/construction-safety-first-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Construction worker scaffolding working hardhat.
Construction worker scaffolding working hardhat.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662673/construction-worker-construction-site-imageView license
Construction safety first Instagram story template, editable text
Construction safety first Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504871/construction-safety-first-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Cleaning service building architecture balcony.
Cleaning service building architecture balcony.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12907380/cleaning-service-building-architecture-balcony-generated-image-rawpixelView license
Manufacturing industry poster template, editable text and design
Manufacturing industry poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864802/manufacturing-industry-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Construction workers walk up scaffolding to their site. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons
Construction workers walk up scaffolding to their site. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3283435/free-photo-image-construction-worker-ruralFree Image from public domain license
Construction company Instagram post template, editable text
Construction company Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478680/construction-company-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Construction engineer worker working at heights protection helmet adult.
Construction engineer worker working at heights protection helmet adult.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13148203/photo-image-sunset-person-skyView license
Construction safety first Instagram post template, editable text
Construction safety first Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504866/construction-safety-first-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Protection working hardhat helmet.
Protection working hardhat helmet.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12061298/photo-image-sunset-person-skyView license
Construction safety first blog banner template, editable text
Construction safety first blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467386/construction-safety-first-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
People working on the construction building architecture scaffolding light.
People working on the construction building architecture scaffolding light.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14532019/people-working-the-construction-building-architecture-scaffolding-lightView license
Manufacturing industry poster template, editable text and design
Manufacturing industry poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864810/manufacturing-industry-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Engineer worker working building architecture silhouette.
Engineer worker working building architecture silhouette.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14138694/engineer-worker-working-building-architecture-silhouetteView license