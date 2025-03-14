rawpixel
On many Pennsylvania trains in the Philadelphia area, trainmen are relieved for service in the armed forces and replaced by…
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
Washing locomotives is an old business, but it is a new thing to see women doing the work. This crew of women engine…
Business partners shaking hands in agreement
Drill press operator in a machine shop. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Diverse business people applauding with joy
Women welders on the way to their job at the Todd Erie Basin dry dock. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Smiling old man in yoga class
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Workmen in a coal yard near the South Street bridge. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Smiling old man in yoga class
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Swedish-American executive at the SKF roller bearing factory sings Swedish songs with his wife…
Smiling old man in yoga class
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Swedish-American foreman of the SKF roller bearing factory. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Business partners shaking hands in agreement
Petrina Moore, a full-blooded Cherokee girl, now a welder at the Todd Hoboken dry dock. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Building wall editable mockup
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Workers punching the clock at the SKF roller bearing factory. Sourced from the Library of…
Business partners shaking hands in agreement
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Enos Royer weighing a crate of chickens on his farm for a Philadelphia poultry buyer. There…
Business partners shaking hands in agreement
Mrs. Esther Henderson (left), of Lyons Station, and Mrs. Orville Sloyer, unloading bales of insulating material for storage…
Business partners shaking hands in agreement
Women in war. Supercharger plant workers. To replace men who have been called to armed service, many young girls like 19…
Family time
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A house on South Street being demolished. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Smiling old man in yoga class
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Swedish-American foreman at the SKF roller bearing factory listens to his Italian-American wife…
Smiling old man in yoga class
Dina Hotard operating mortice machine in joiner shop. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Business partners shaking hands in agreement
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Miss Mary E. Steiner, of 2817 North Twelfth Street, a…
Editable t-shirt mockups, casual fashion design
Reading, Pennsylvania. May M. Link, working at the anvil, straightening bolts for reclamation. She can tell the size of the…
Family time
Gloucester, Massachusetts. Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Lopez. They have two boys in the armed forces, six children altogether. He is…
Family time
Women workers at quartermaster depot. The tradition of Betsy Ross is being kept alive in this quartermaster corps depot…
Family time
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Enos Royer weighing a crate of chickens on his farm…
Family time
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. Miss Pearl Gold, one of the many women now working for the…
