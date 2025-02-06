Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageschool buildingsschool deskpaperhandhospitalairplanefacepersonChicago, Illinois. Ida B. Wells Housing Project. A model airplane class. Sourced from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 894 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3965 x 2955 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEducation word, boy using laptop remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242191/education-word-boy-using-laptop-remix-editable-designView licenseChicago, Illinois. Ida B. Wells Housing Project. A model airplane class. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317858/image-face-paper-handFree Image from public domain licenseEducation word, stationery doodle remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9219878/education-word-stationery-doodle-remix-editable-designView licenseChicago, Illinois. Ida B. Wells Housing Project. Meeting of the tenants. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301254/image-people-woman-kidFree Image from public domain licenseEducation word, stationery doodle remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9218237/education-word-stationery-doodle-remix-editable-designView licenseChicago, Illinois. Ida B. Wells Housing Project. Meeting of the tenants. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301209/image-person-woman-manFree Image from public domain licenseEducation word, children holding alphabets remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242238/education-word-children-holding-alphabets-remix-editable-designView licenseFront room of apartment rented by es. Ida B. Wells Housing Project can be seen through the window. Chicago, Illinois by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12175914/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEducation word png, children holding alphabets remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230385/education-word-png-children-holding-alphabets-remix-editable-designView licenseMrs. Ella Patterson, the oldest resident at the Ida B. Wells Housing Project, Chicago, Illinois, and her grandson. She is…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318877/image-face-frame-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseEducation word, girl using tablet remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242154/education-word-girl-using-tablet-remix-editable-designView licenseSome of the scouts of Troop 446 who meet in the community center of the Ida B. Wells Housing Project. Chicago, Illinois (Boy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240235/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEducation word png, girl using tablet remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9218015/education-word-png-girl-using-tablet-remix-editable-designView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Front room of apartment rented by es. Ida B. Wells Housing Project can be seen through…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12175918/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEducation for all Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459513/education-for-all-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFront room of apartment rented by es. Ida B. Wells Housing Project can be seen through the window. Chicago, Illinois by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12176276/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHappy graduate, education doodle remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242230/happy-graduate-education-doodle-remix-editable-designView licenseChicago, Illinois. Provident Hospital. Lunch time in the children's ward. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301341/image-plant-person-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseElementary school Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459489/elementary-school-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMass at a Catholic church on the South Side, Chicago, Illinois. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301143/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseHappy graduate png, education doodle remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229971/happy-graduate-png-education-doodle-remix-editable-designView licenseDaniel Field, Georgia. Air Service Command. A class in aircraft identification. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243165/photo-image-person-art-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable watercolor Pinterest pin template, back to school designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8396750/customizable-watercolor-pinterest-pin-template-back-school-designView licenseChicago, Illinois. In a yardmaster's office at an Illinois Central Railroad yard. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12336867/image-person-technology-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Pinterest pin template, editable back to school designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8396767/watercolor-pinterest-pin-template-editable-back-school-designView licenseChicago, Illinois. Working on a locomotive at the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad shops. Sourced from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242479/photo-image-person-airplane-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseElementary students in classhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912664/elementary-students-classView licenseGreensboro, Georgia. In the Mary-Leila cotton mill. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304418/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGirl using tablet, education doodle remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242151/girl-using-tablet-education-doodle-remix-editable-designView licenseChicago, Illinois. Working on a locomotive at the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad shops. Sourced from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240186/photo-image-person-airplane-technologyFree Image from public domain licenseSchool registration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536844/school-registration-instagram-post-templateView licenseChicago, Illinois. Engraver on the Chicago Defender, a newspaper. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302183/image-face-person-technologyFree Image from public domain licenseBoy using laptop png, education doodle remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229697/boy-using-laptop-png-education-doodle-remix-editable-designView licenseCommission merchants bidding in auction at fruit terminal. Chicago, Illinois. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12335313/image-people-book-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBoy using laptop, education doodle remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242205/boy-using-laptop-education-doodle-remix-editable-designView licenseBreaking eggs in egg breaking plant. Chicago, Illinois. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304488/image-face-plant-handFree Image from public domain licenseGirl using tablet png, education doodle remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9214057/girl-using-tablet-png-education-doodle-remix-editable-designView licenseChicago, Illinois. Mr. E. Larsen, engineer, in a Chicago and Northwestern Railroad yard. Sourced from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303056/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseEducation word png, boy using laptop remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229737/education-word-png-boy-using-laptop-remix-editable-designView licenseDoctor "signing in" at hospital on southside of Chicago, Illinois by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12175731/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license