Chicago, Illinois. Provident Hospital. Miss Lydia Monroe of Ringold, Louisiana, a student nurse. Her father is a machinist…
Hiring doctors & nurses Facebook post template
Chicago, Illinois. Provident Hospital. Lunch time in the children's ward. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Health center poster template, customizable design
Chicago, Illinois. Provident Hospital. Dr. S.J. Jackson, intern, ready to go into the operating room to assist in an…
Health center flyer template, editable text & design
Chicago, Illinois. Ida B. Wells Housing Project. A model airplane class. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Health center Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Mrs. Ella Patterson, the oldest resident at the Ida B. Wells Housing Project, Chicago, Illinois, and her grandson. She is…
Health center Twitter header template, customizable design
Chicago, Illinois. Mr. E. Larsen, engineer, in a Chicago and Northwestern Railroad yard. Sourced from the Library of…
Doctor diagnose patient symptoms at the hospital remix
Chicago, Illinois. Ida B. Wells Housing Project. A model airplane class. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Medical center Instagram story template, editable design for social media
carrying sign in front of milk company. Chicago, Illinois. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Doctor diagnose patient symptoms at the hospital remix
Chicago, Illinois. Passengers freshening up in the ladies' restroom at the Greyhound bus terminal. Sourced from the Library…
Doctor diagnose patient symptoms at the hospital remix
Chicago, Illinois. In the yards of the Indiana Harbor Belt line railroad. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Hiring doctors & nurses Instagram post template, editable text
Chicago, Illinois. Looking west from the hump at the clearing yards of the Belt Railway Company of Chicago. Sourced from the…
Doctor diagnose patient symptoms at the hospital remix
Miss Selma Barbour, manager of the Cecilian Specialty Hat Shop, 454 East 47th Street. Miss Barbour has been managing this…
Doctor diagnose patient symptoms at the hospital remix
Chicago, Illinois. The clearing yards of the Belt Railway Company of Chicago. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Hiring doctors & nurses Instagram post template, editable text
Conversion. Pianos to airplane motors. Prior to the conversion of a Chicago piano factory to the manufacture of parts for…
Doctor diagnose patient symptoms at the hospital remix
Commission merchants bidding in auction at fruit terminal. Chicago, Illinois. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Doctor diagnose patient symptoms at the hospital remix
Breaking eggs in egg breaking plant. Chicago, Illinois. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Doctor diagnose patient symptoms at the hospital remix
Women in industry. Tool production. Sharp eyes and agile fingers make these young women ideal machine operators. They're…
Doctor diagnose patient symptoms at the hospital remix
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Hernia operation, Provident Hospital, one of the few hospitals for es with a Negro…
Health center Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Picket line in front of Mid-City Realty Company. South Chicago, Illinois. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Doctor diagnose patient symptoms at the hospital remix
Wife of railroad worker feeding her baby. Chicago, Illinois by Russell Lee
Medical nurse Instagram post template, editable text
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Picket line in front of Mid-City Realty Company. South Chicago, Illinois]. Sourced…
