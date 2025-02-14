rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Chicago, Illinois. Provident Hospital. Dr. S.J. Jackson, intern, ready to go into the operating room to assist in an…
Save
Edit Image
surgeon face maskchicagohospitalfaceframepersonmanblack
Man wearing disposable suit, digital remix, editable design
Man wearing disposable suit, digital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123863/man-wearing-disposable-suit-digital-remix-editable-designView license
Man wearing ppe clothing hospital accessories protection.
Man wearing ppe clothing hospital accessories protection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13437731/man-wearing-ppe-clothing-hospital-accessories-protectionView license
Man wearing disposable suit desktop wallpaper, digital remix, editable design
Man wearing disposable suit desktop wallpaper, digital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123921/man-wearing-disposable-suit-desktop-wallpaper-digital-remix-editable-designView license
PNG Medical mask adult man protection.
PNG Medical mask adult man protection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12546894/png-medical-mask-adult-man-protection-generated-image-rawpixelView license
Anti-virus disposable suit, digital remix, editable design
Anti-virus disposable suit, digital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9686476/anti-virus-disposable-suit-digital-remix-editable-designView license
Medical mask adult man protection.
Medical mask adult man protection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529884/medical-mask-adult-man-protection-generated-image-rawpixelView license
Anti-virus disposable suit desktop wallpaper, digital remix, editable design
Anti-virus disposable suit desktop wallpaper, digital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9686646/anti-virus-disposable-suit-desktop-wallpaper-digital-remix-editable-designView license
Face mask adult white protection.
Face mask adult white protection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14158369/face-mask-mockup-adult-white-protectionView license
Anti-virus disposable suit, digital remix, editable design
Anti-virus disposable suit, digital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9657542/anti-virus-disposable-suit-digital-remix-editable-designView license
Technology futuristic working doctor.
Technology futuristic working doctor.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13019237/technology-futuristic-working-doctor-generated-image-rawpixelView license
Vaccine research, medical photo collage, editable design
Vaccine research, medical photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903490/vaccine-research-medical-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Woman wearing ppe clothing hospital protection scientist.
Woman wearing ppe clothing hospital protection scientist.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13437947/woman-wearing-ppe-clothing-hospital-protection-scientistView license
Surgeon getting ready for a surgery
Surgeon getting ready for a surgery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914806/surgeon-getting-ready-for-surgeryView license
Technology futuristic laboratory working.
Technology futuristic laboratory working.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13019239/technology-futuristic-laboratory-working-generated-image-rawpixelView license
Doctor touching modern virtual screen interface medical technology remix
Doctor touching modern virtual screen interface medical technology remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14936401/doctor-touching-modern-virtual-screen-interface-medical-technology-remixView license
Hospital surgeon doctor white background.
Hospital surgeon doctor white background.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12705496/hospital-surgeon-doctor-white-background-generated-image-rawpixelView license
Vaccine research, medical photo collage, editable design
Vaccine research, medical photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918950/vaccine-research-medical-photo-collage-editable-designView license
PNG Doctor adult hospital clothing.
PNG Doctor adult hospital clothing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13554497/png-doctor-adult-hospital-clothingView license
Blood test tube mockup, doctor hand
Blood test tube mockup, doctor hand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7398458/blood-test-tube-mockup-doctor-handView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Hernia operation, Provident Hospital, one of the few hospitals for es with a Negro…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Hernia operation, Provident Hospital, one of the few hospitals for es with a Negro…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318851/image-face-frame-handFree Image from public domain license
Blood test tube mockup, doctor hand
Blood test tube mockup, doctor hand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7388594/blood-test-tube-mockup-doctor-handView license
Surgeon doctor adult protection.
Surgeon doctor adult protection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12832158/surgeon-doctor-adult-protection-generated-image-rawpixelView license
Healthcare & hospitals Facebook post template
Healthcare & hospitals Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062251/healthcare-hospitals-facebook-post-templateView license
Surgeon doctor surgical mask protection.
Surgeon doctor surgical mask protection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12821735/surgeon-doctor-surgical-mask-protection-generated-image-rawpixelView license
Hospital care Instagram post template, editable text
Hospital care Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478203/hospital-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A doctor waering face mask surgeon person diaper.
A doctor waering face mask surgeon person diaper.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14795026/doctor-waering-face-mask-surgeon-person-diaperView license
Man wearing disposable suit, digital remix, editable design
Man wearing disposable suit, digital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123906/man-wearing-disposable-suit-digital-remix-editable-designView license
Man wearing face mask portrait city architecture.
Man wearing face mask portrait city architecture.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14204971/man-wearing-face-mask-portrait-city-architectureView license
Medical care poster template, editable text and design
Medical care poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759991/medical-care-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Man wearing face mask portrait city protection.
Man wearing face mask portrait city protection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14205067/man-wearing-face-mask-portrait-city-protectionView license
Medical center Instagram post template, editable text
Medical center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912367/medical-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Surgeon doctor surgical mask protection.
Surgeon doctor surgical mask protection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12821680/surgeon-doctor-surgical-mask-protection-generated-image-rawpixelView license
Plastic surgery Instagram post template, editable text
Plastic surgery Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477942/plastic-surgery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
PNG Portrait adult photo mask.
PNG Portrait adult photo mask.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12134095/png-white-background-faceView license
Bioprinting Instagram post template, editable text
Bioprinting Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477914/bioprinting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
African american female surgeon doctor portrait.
African american female surgeon doctor portrait.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12943105/photo-image-person-hospital-doctorView license
Nursing program Facebook post template
Nursing program Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931529/nursing-program-facebook-post-templateView license
A doctor waering face mask surgeon person human.
A doctor waering face mask surgeon person human.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14795013/doctor-waering-face-mask-surgeon-person-humanView license
Anesthesiologist Facebook post template
Anesthesiologist Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931766/anesthesiologist-facebook-post-templateView license
Doctor technology hospital working.
Doctor technology hospital working.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13019049/doctor-technology-hospital-working-generated-image-rawpixelView license