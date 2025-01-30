rawpixel
Chicago, Illinois. Newsboy selling the Chicago Defender, a leading newspaper. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Welcome Autumn poster template, editable text & design
Chicago, Illinois. Engraver on the Chicago Defender, a newspaper. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
New collection Instagram post template, editable text
[Untitled photo, possibly realted to: carrying sign in front of milk company. Chicago, Illinois]. Sourced from the Library…
Autumn sale Instagram post template, editable text
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Picket line in front of Mid-City Realty Company. South Chicago, Illinois]. Sourced…
Welcome Autumn Instagram story template, editable text
Chicago, Illinois. Ida B. Wells Housing Project. A model airplane class. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Welcome Autumn blog banner template, editable text
Chicago, Illinois. Provident Hospital. Lunch time in the children's ward. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Public transportation blog banner template, editable text
Chicago, Illinois. Warehouses and elevator near the freight yards of the Indiana Harbor Belt line railroad. Sourced from the…
Public transportation Instagram story template, editable text
Chicago, Illinois. In the Pennsylvania Railroad telegraph room at the Union Station. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
City transporation poster template, editable text & design
Chicago, Illinois. Union Station concourse. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Public transportation poster template, editable text & design
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Chicago, Illinois. Union Station train concourse]. Sourced from the Library of…
Public transportation Instagram post template, editable text
Chicago, Illinois. Switchman in the freight yards of the Indiana Harbor Belt line railroad, signaling with a lantern..…
Night sky poster template, editable text and design
Picket line in front of Mid-City Realty Company. South Chicago, Illinois. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
July 4th promotion poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Chicago, Illinois. Mr. Trout, chief tower man at the south interlocking tower at Union Station. Sourced from the Library of…
Vintage couple kissing background, blue aesthetic design
Girl in picket line. Mid-City Company, South Chicago, Illinois. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Astronomy education png, kids pointing planets editable remix
Chicago, Illinois. In the main concourse of the Union Station. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Astronomy education, kids pointing planets editable remix
Picket line in front of Mid-City Realty Company. South Chicago, Illinois. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Planetarium poster template, editable text and design
Chicago, Illinois. Diesel switch engine working at the South Water Street, Illinois Central Railroad freight terminal.…
Boy reading on moon, surreal education editable remix
carrying sign in front of milk company. Chicago, Illinois. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Boy reading on moon, surreal education editable remix
[Untitled photo, possibly realted to: carrying sign in front of milk company. Chicago, Illinois]. Sourced from the Library…
Swim lessons poster template, editable text and design
In front of the movie theater. Chicago, Illinois by Russell Lee
Folded Paper Effect
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Children in front of apartment buildings in one of the better neighborhoods in the…
