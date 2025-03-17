Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageold tractorbritish landscapenorthern irelandgrassplanttreepersonmanFood in England. Soldiers in Northern Ireland work with a tractor and harvester to cut a ten-acre field of oats. Many British soldiers, without previous farm experience have been released for temporary emergency farm work and have helped to ease the farm labor shortage. Sourced from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 908 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8878 x 6719 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilar3D farmer using smart technology editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395598/farmer-using-smart-technology-editable-remixView licenseBritish Sergeant instructs U.S. gunners. A British Sergeant taking some of the U.S. troops in Northern Ireland through a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306726/image-person-light-manFree Image from public domain licenseApril fool's day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460484/april-fools-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseMarket Lake Prescribed FireThe Idaho Fish and Game has partnered with BLM Idaho to conduct a series of controlled burns…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11114728/image-plant-fire-skyFree Image from public domain license3D Man mower a garden illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235339/man-mower-garden-illustration-editable-designView licenseYoung St. John the Baptisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12837376/young-st-john-the-baptistFree Image from public domain license3D farmer using smart technology editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454480/farmer-using-smart-technology-editable-remixView licenseSeokpa Pavilion by Yi Hanchulhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038324/seokpa-pavilion-hanchulFree Image from public domain license3D man mowing lawn editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395606/man-mowing-lawn-editable-remixView licenseCraft beer label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14754534/craft-beer-label-templateView license3D editable old man in garden remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12413243/editable-old-man-garden-remixView licensePrayer Book: Arganonä Maryam (The Organ of Mary), attributed to Baselyos (The Ground Hornbill Master)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241512/prayer-book-arganona-maryam-the-organ-maryFree Image from public domain licenseCute old couple iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9430932/cute-old-couple-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseEmperor Antoninus Piushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12837988/emperor-antoninus-piusFree Image from public domain licenseColorful mad man fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664180/colorful-mad-man-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePurple Cheshire cat fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672515/purple-cheshire-cat-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license3D happy old man on swing editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464579/happy-old-man-swing-editable-remixView licenseFarming expo poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11663701/farming-expo-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseOld medieval wizard fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664746/old-medieval-wizard-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseAgrifood industry poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11663709/agrifood-industry-poster-template-editable-text-designView license3D old couple in a park editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458693/old-couple-park-editable-remixView licenseCologne for men poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986467/cologne-for-men-poster-templateView licenseCute old couple doodle border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9576988/cute-old-couple-doodle-border-editable-designView licenseLawn & garden poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703404/lawn-garden-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license3D farmer with cow milk, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12457567/farmer-with-cow-milk-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseUnited kingdom election Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963899/united-kingdom-election-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseUnited kingdom election Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963402/united-kingdom-election-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license