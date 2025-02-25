Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageviolenceold garden toolscommunity gardenallotmentpersonmanbuildingnatureFood in England. Boys' club members clear away the debris from a bombed area in England prepare the land for vegetable gardening. Many bombed areas have been cleared and turned into allotment or community gardens. Sourced from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 989 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8869 x 7306 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWomen community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513163/women-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFood in England. Women all over England work regularly every year on the sugar beet crops. Food in England. Women all over England work regularly every year on the sugar beet crops. Since 50,000 farmers grow sugar beet crops. Food in England. Soldiers in Northern Ireland work with a tractor and harvester to cut a ten-acre field of oats. Food in England. Members of the Women's Land Army in Britain help drain marshy land to provide extra arable acreage. Natives aid Allied drive in New Guinea jungles. Without the aid of the New Guinea natives, many a wounded Allied soldier Food in England. The Debnams hoe their sugar beet crop at Essex, England. In spite of their age they put in a full day at work. Ranger battalions train with commando troops. Troops of the ranger battalions, America's special service soldiers, are now training with commando troops. Food in Britain. In a British hospital, a child is given a drink of milk. Milk is distributed in Britain after the needs of children are met. Luke Weldon farms twenty-eight acres in truck crops. In the south Jersey area of industrial truck farming many others like him work the land. Fruit farmer clearing out irrigation ditch. Placer County, California. Irrigated farming is a new thing to this man who came from the dust bowl. In the early fall many of the children remain away from school on "syrupping off" days. Sorghum syrup is boiled down from cane. Natives aid Allied drive in New Guinea jungles. Corporal R.D. Somerville being taken from a dressing station in New Guinea by native stretcher bearers. Stockton, Calif. Apr. 1942. A so-called "stoop" laborer weeding a celery field, a type of labor many persons of Japanese ancestry refused to perform. Mr. Paul Hatchet and his family. Have just moved into a prefabricated house from the Camp Croft area. Pacolet, South Carolina. Cairo's A.R.P at practice and in training. Britain has presented Egypt with the sum of 1,000,000 pounds for the general development of air raid precautions. Captain Axel W. Pearson, war shipping representative in 1942 to Murmansk and Archangel reported: "I never saw such courage as the Russian people displayed." Bantam, Connecticut. War workers' homes. Fred Heath runs a turret lathe at the Warren McArthur plant, where he's been working for the past year and a half.