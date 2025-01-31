Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagepersonmanbuildingfactorypublic domainclothinggirlsadultSectioners at work canning grapefruit. About half of these girls are migrants. Winter Haven, Florida. Sourced from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 854 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4263 x 3033 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAbstract image of business people silhouette on glass windowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14908150/abstract-image-business-people-silhouette-glass-windowView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Sectioners at work canning grapefruit. About half of these girls are migrants. [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Sectioners at work canning grapefruit. About half of these girls are migrants. Winter Haven, Florida]. [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Sectioners at work canning grapefruit. About half of these girls are migrants. Winter Haven, Florida]. At work in the grapefruit canning plant at Winter Haven, Florida. Sourced from the Library of Congress. Juicers in the grapefruit canning plant at Winter Haven, Florida. Many of these men are migrants. Sourced from the Library of Congress. Scene in the grapefruit canning plant at Winterhaven, Florida. Some of these girls are migratory workers. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

At work in the grapefruit canning plant at Winter Haven, Florida. Sourced from the Library of Congress. [Untitled photo, possibly related to: An employee of the grapefruit canning plant at Winter Haven, Florida]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. An employee of the grapefruit canning plant at Winter Haven, Florida. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Two children of a migrant fruit worker from Tennessee, standing before their temporary home. This family of eight is camped [in Florida]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Packing fruit in the packinghouse at Fort Pierce, Florida]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: An employee of the grapefruit canning plant at Winter Haven, Florida]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. [Untitled photo, possibly related to: An employee of the grapefruit canning plant at Winter Haven, Florida]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Packing celery, Sanford, Florida]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. Packing fruit in the packinghouse at Fort Pierce, Florida. Sourced from the Library of Congress.