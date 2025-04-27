Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageapiarybeekeeperplanttreepeoplemannaturepublic domainGeorge Arnold and his son inspect some of the hives which produce a considerable amount of supplemental income on their farm in Chaffee County, Colorado. Sourced from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 854 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4333 x 3084 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArbor day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931102/arbor-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseElmo Temple, Chaffee County, Colorado rehabilitation client and his wife, Louise, pose beside a feed grinder which is an…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318437/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePlant a tree poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117275/plant-tree-poster-templateView licenseGeorge Arnold, rehabilitation client, Chaffee County, Colorado, showing certified seed. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12325249/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseSmart farming Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438333/smart-farming-facebook-post-templateView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mrs. Louise Temple feeds some of her turkeys on their farm in Chaffee County…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318486/image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseGreen impact Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597677/green-impact-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Elmo Temple, Chaffee County, Colorado rehabilitation client and his wife, Louise, pose…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303326/image-face-person-animalFree Image from public domain licenseBee friendly Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561866/bee-friendly-instagram-post-templateView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mrs. Louise Temple feeds some of her turkeys on their farm in Chaffee County…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304108/image-face-cow-personFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai master fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664374/samurai-master-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseMrs. Louise Temple feeds some of her turkeys on their farm in Chaffee County, Colorado. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303869/image-face-person-skyFree Image from public domain license3D editable little boy gardening remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398710/editable-little-boy-gardening-remixView licenseGeorge Arnole exhibits a super of honey raised on his farm in Chaffee County, Colorado. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318818/image-face-plant-handFree Image from public domain licenseMen's sweater mockup, editable outdoor wear fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10204569/mens-sweater-mockup-editable-outdoor-wear-fashion-designView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mrs. Louise Temple feeds some of her turkeys on their farm in Chaffee County…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318570/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licensePlanting on globe, environment editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769669/planting-globe-environment-editable-remixView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Elmo Temple, Chaffee County, Colorado rehabilitation client poses with one of his…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303614/image-face-person-skyFree Image from public domain licenseHands presenting Earth, environment illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925966/hands-presenting-earth-environment-illustration-editable-designView licenseElmo Temple, Chaffee County, Colorado rehabilitation client poses with one of his lambs. Sourced from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317321/image-face-person-skyFree Image from public domain licenseBody wash label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14532380/body-wash-label-template-editable-designView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: George Arnole exhibits a super of honey raised on his farm in Chaffee County…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318482/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain licensePlant a tree blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559069/plant-tree-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCounty supervisor George Stewart (right) discusses farm problems with rehabilitation client Russel D. Glenn in Chaffee…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318562/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseEarth day & tree poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900045/earth-day-tree-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Elmo Temple, Chaffee County, Colorado rehabilitation client poses with one of his…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317572/image-dog-face-plantFree Image from public domain licenseProtect our trees Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11668403/protect-our-trees-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: County supervisor George Stewart (right) discusses farm problems with rehabilitation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317334/image-face-person-skyFree Image from public domain licensePlant a tree Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11655435/plant-tree-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseElmo Temple, Chaffee County, Colorado rehabilitation client with one of his purebred bucks. Sourced from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317349/image-face-person-animalFree Image from public domain licenseSustainable earth Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11740969/sustainable-earth-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: County supervisor George Stewart (right) discusses farm problems with rehabilitation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318484/image-face-person-skyFree Image from public domain licenseMisty trekking editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13819966/misty-trekking-editable-design-community-remixView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: County supervisor George Stewart (right) discusses farm problems with rehabilitation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317351/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseSummer beach, vacation photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911049/summer-beach-vacation-photo-collage-editable-designView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Philipe Aranjo, rehabilitation client, harvesting wheat in Costilla County, Colorado].…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303650/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845471/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView licenseSheep on the farm of Elmo Temple, rehabilitation client in Chaffee County, Colorado. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318799/image-cloud-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseWorld environment day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7417648/world-environment-day-poster-templateView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Elmo Temple, Chaffee County, Colorado rehabilitation client, with four purebred…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303320/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain license