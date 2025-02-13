rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Farmer on one-row potato digger, Rio Grande County, Colorado. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Save
Edit Image
potato farmerplantskypersonnaturepublic domainlandscapecowboy hat
3D farmer girl holding potato crate editable remix
3D farmer girl holding potato crate editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395541/farmer-girl-holding-potato-crate-editable-remixView license
Potato digger, Rio Grande County, Colorado. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Potato digger, Rio Grande County, Colorado. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317638/image-cloud-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
3D Asian rice farmer, agriculture editable remix
3D Asian rice farmer, agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464675/asian-rice-farmer-agriculture-editable-remixView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Farmer on one-row potato digger, Rio Grande County, Colorado]. Sourced from the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Farmer on one-row potato digger, Rio Grande County, Colorado]. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317592/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Farm fresh Instagram post template, editable text
Farm fresh Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380978/farm-fresh-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
One-row potato digger, Rio Grande County, Colorado. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
One-row potato digger, Rio Grande County, Colorado. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317624/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer using smart technology editable remix
3D farmer using smart technology editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454480/farmer-using-smart-technology-editable-remixView license
Two-row potato digger, Rio Grande County, Colorado. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Two-row potato digger, Rio Grande County, Colorado. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317387/image-cloud-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer using tablet, smart agriculture editable remix
3D farmer using tablet, smart agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393639/farmer-using-tablet-smart-agriculture-editable-remixView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Farmer on one-row potato digger, Rio Grande County, Colorado]. Sourced from the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Farmer on one-row potato digger, Rio Grande County, Colorado]. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317323/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer using tablet, smart agriculture editable remix
3D farmer using tablet, smart agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458302/farmer-using-tablet-smart-agriculture-editable-remixView license
Potato digger, Rio Grande County, Colorado. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Potato digger, Rio Grande County, Colorado. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318481/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
3D Asian rice farmer, agriculture editable remix
3D Asian rice farmer, agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393935/asian-rice-farmer-agriculture-editable-remixView license
Potato digger and picking crew, Rio Grande County, Colorado. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Potato digger and picking crew, Rio Grande County, Colorado. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317307/image-cloud-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer using smart technology editable remix
3D farmer using smart technology editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395598/farmer-using-smart-technology-editable-remixView license
Picking potatoes in San Luis Valley, Rio Grande County, Colorado. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Picking potatoes in San Luis Valley, Rio Grande County, Colorado. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317669/image-cloud-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Organic farming Instagram post template, editable text
Organic farming Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381050/organic-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Potato digger, Rio Grande County, Colorado]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Potato digger, Rio Grande County, Colorado]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317333/image-cloud-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Dairy farming Instagram post template
Dairy farming Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703495/dairy-farming-instagram-post-templateView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Farmer on one-row potato digger, Rio Grande County, Colorado]. Sourced from the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Farmer on one-row potato digger, Rio Grande County, Colorado]. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303373/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Community Remix
Community Remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672610/community-remixView license
Workers in potato field, Rio Grande County, Colorado. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Workers in potato field, Rio Grande County, Colorado. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317299/image-cloud-face-plantFree Image from public domain license
Farmer holding chicken, agriculture, editable paper craft collage
Farmer holding chicken, agriculture, editable paper craft collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520741/farmer-holding-chicken-agriculture-editable-paper-craft-collageView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Farmer on load of potatoes, Rio Grande County, Colorado]. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Farmer on load of potatoes, Rio Grande County, Colorado]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317331/image-cloud-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Fresh vegetable market poster template, editable text and design
Fresh vegetable market poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467379/fresh-vegetable-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Farmer and son with sack of potatoes, Rio Grande County, Colorado. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Farmer and son with sack of potatoes, Rio Grande County, Colorado. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317312/image-face-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer girl holding potato crate editable remix
3D farmer girl holding potato crate editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12457478/farmer-girl-holding-potato-crate-editable-remixView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Loading sacks of potatoes, Rio Grande County, Colorado]. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Loading sacks of potatoes, Rio Grande County, Colorado]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317336/image-face-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Farm to table Instagram post template
Farm to table Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138751/farm-table-instagram-post-templateView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Potato digger and picking crew, Rio Grande County, Colorado]. Sourced from the Library…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Potato digger and picking crew, Rio Grande County, Colorado]. Sourced from the Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317654/image-plant-person-horseFree Image from public domain license
Editable 3D middle-aged farmer cartoon illustration
Editable 3D middle-aged farmer cartoon illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12133069/editable-middle-aged-farmer-cartoon-illustrationView license
Young worker in potato field, Rio Grande County, Colorado. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Young worker in potato field, Rio Grande County, Colorado. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317580/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Sheep products Instagram post template, editable text
Sheep products Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398246/sheep-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Young Spanish-American potato picker, Rio Grande County, Colorado. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Young Spanish-American potato picker, Rio Grande County, Colorado. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317584/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
National farmer's day poster template, editable text and design
National farmer's day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510860/national-farmers-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Potato digger and picking crew, Rio Grande County, Colorado]. Sourced from the Library…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Potato digger and picking crew, Rio Grande County, Colorado]. Sourced from the Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317416/image-plant-person-horseFree Image from public domain license
Farmers' market poster template, editable text and design
Farmers' market poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467332/farmers-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sewing a sack of potatoes, Rio Grande County, Colorado. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Sewing a sack of potatoes, Rio Grande County, Colorado. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318542/image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Sustainability blog banner template, editable text
Sustainability blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381394/sustainability-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Picking potatoes, Rio Grande County, Colorado]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Picking potatoes, Rio Grande County, Colorado]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317344/image-plant-person-horseFree Image from public domain license