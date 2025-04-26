rawpixel
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Nursery school playground. Robstown camp, Texas]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
robstownsummer camp kidsschool portraitarthur rothsteinpublic domain texassummer campfriendshipplayground
Summer camp Instagram post template, editable text
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Nursery school playground. FSA (Farm Security Administration) camp, Robstown, Texas].…
Summer camp poster template, editable text and design
Nursery school playground. Robstown camp, Texas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Summer camp Instagram post template, editable text
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Nursery school children in playground. Robstown camp, Texas]. Sourced from the Library…
Summer camp Instagram story template, editable text
Nursery school children. Robstown camp, Texas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Summer camp blog banner template, editable text
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Robstown, Texas. FSA (Farm Security Administration) migratory workers' camp. Nursery…
Kids summer camp poster template, editable text and design
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Child of migratory worker, FSA (Farm Security Administration) camp, Weslaco, Texas].…
Kids summer camp social story template, editable Instagram design
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Migratory worker's wife and child. FSA (Farm Security Administration) camp, Robstown…
Kids summer camp post template, editable social media design
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Child of migratory worker, FSA (Farm Security Administration) camp, Weslaco, Texas].…
Kids summer camp blog banner template, editable text
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Migratory worker's child. Robstown FSA (Farm Security Administration) camp, Texas].…
Summer camp Instagram post template, editable text
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Migratory worker's child. Robstown camp, Texas]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Kids camp blog banner template, editable text
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boy spinach picker. Large farm near Robstown, Texas]. Sourced from the Library of…
Summer camp blog banner template, editable text
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Playground at FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailer camp. Erie, Pennsylvania].…
Summer camp Instagram post template, editable text
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Children on slide. Shafter migrant camp. Shafter, California]. Sourced from the…
Kids camp Instagram post template, editable text
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Child of migratory worker, FSA (Farm Security Administration) camp, Weslaco, Texas].…
Summer camp Instagram post template, editable text
Older boys scrub nursery school cots on Saturday morning. Robstown camp, Texas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Summer camp Instagram story template, editable text
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Child of migratory worker, FSA (Farm Security Administration) camp, Weslaco, Texas].…
Summer camp blog banner template, editable text
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Child of migratory worker, FSA (Farm Security Administration) camp, Weslaco, Texas].…
Art camp poster template, editable text & design
Playing marbles. FSA (Farm Security Administration) camp, Robstown, Texas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Summer camp Instagram post template, editable text
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Robstown, Texas. FSA (Farm Security Administration) migratory workers camp. Young…
STEM kids camp poster template, editable text & design
Migratory worker's wife and child. Robstown camp, Texas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
