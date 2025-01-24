Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagesitting benchiowaskypeopleartmenbuildingfurnitureMen sitting on bench along Des Moines River. State capitol in background. Des Moines, Iowa. Sourced from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 863 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4387 x 3154 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMan biking in park illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12234082/man-biking-park-illustrationView licenseState capitol, Des Moines, Iowa. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302055/image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor sitting with a patient, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528279/doctor-sitting-with-patient-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseMen sleeping on lawn of state capitol, Des Moines, Iowa. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302052/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license3D carpenter workshop editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394599/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: State capitol, Des Moines, Iowa]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303247/image-face-person-skyFree Image from public domain license3D nurse & patient at a park editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453733/nurse-patient-park-editable-remixView licenseState capitol, Des Moines, Iowa. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12312142/image-person-sky-roadFree Image from public domain licenseExhibition film screen editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10099876/exhibition-film-screen-editable-mockupView licenseInternational Harvester Company tractor. State capitol in background. Des Moines, Iowa. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12311850/image-background-art-skyFree Image from public domain license3D diverse students, university editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397119/diverse-students-university-editable-remixView licenseState capitol, Des Moines, Iowa. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302187/image-person-sky-roadFree Image from public domain licenseDating tips Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507866/dating-tips-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseState capitol, Des Moines, Iowa. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302300/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseCouple Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508174/couple-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: State capitol, Des Moines, Iowa]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302293/image-plant-sky-treeFree Image from public domain licenseValentine’s day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507741/valentineandrsquos-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: State capitol, Des Moines, Iowa]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302206/image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePeople talking, park illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10729157/people-talking-park-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseState capitol, Des Moines, Iowa. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302310/image-plant-grass-skyFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901020/business-people-board-room-meetingView licenseDes Moines, Iowa. State capitol in background. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302195/image-background-person-skyFree Image from public domain license3D heartbroken man in the rain editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458182/heartbroken-man-the-rain-editable-remixView licenseState capitol, Des Moines, Iowa. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302070/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain licenseFrench partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913440/french-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: State capitol, Des Moines, Iowa]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302305/image-sky-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people discussing in a meeting roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14911690/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: State capitol, Des Moines, Iowa]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302589/image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseElderly couple poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7514883/elderly-couple-poster-template-editable-textView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: State capitol, Des Moines, Iowa]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302600/image-plant-people-grassFree Image from public domain licenseElderly couple flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7514889/elderly-couple-flyer-template-editable-textView licenseAfternoon downtown, Des Moines, Iowa. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302063/image-people-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePeople talking, park illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10729545/people-talking-park-illustration-background-editable-designView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: State capitol, Des Moines, Iowa]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302312/image-plant-people-skyFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people discussing in a meeting roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907636/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView licenseState capitol, Des Moines, Iowa. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302584/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain licenseCouple goals poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12710703/couple-goals-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: State capitol, Des Moines, Iowa]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302605/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people discussing in a meeting roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912665/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: State capitol, Des Moines, Iowa]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302603/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license