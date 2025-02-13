Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagewoman smilingfamilyarkansasportraitdoor womansharecroppernaturefaceWife and children of sharecropper in Washington County, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 890 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3218 x 4337 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHappy Asian family, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997678/happy-asian-family-editable-remix-designView licenseWife and children of sharecropper in Washington County, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304472/image-face-person-woodFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914187/family-timeView licenseWife and children of sharecropper in Washington County, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304469/image-face-person-woodFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914176/family-timeView licenseWife and child of a sharecropper, Washington County, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12313490/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914497/family-timeView licenseWife and children of sharecropper in Washington County, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304701/image-face-people-woodFree Image from public domain licenseMom and daughter watching on a digital tablethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901405/mom-and-daughter-watching-digital-tabletView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Wife of a sharecropper, Stortz cotton plantation, Pulaski County, Arkansas]. Sourced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12313151/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914180/family-timeView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Wife and child of a sharecropper, Washington County, Arkansas]. Sourced from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12313400/image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Asian family, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997681/happy-asian-family-editable-remix-designView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Wife and children of sharecropper in Washington County, Arkansas]. Sourced from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12313480/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914172/family-timeView licenseWife and child of Alabama sharecropper, Walker County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12312848/image-face-person-woodFree Image from public domain licenseMom and daughter watching on a digital tablethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901406/mom-and-daughter-watching-digital-tabletView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Wife of a sharecropper, Stortz cotton plantation, Pulaski County, Arkansas]. Sourced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12313222/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseMom and daughter watching on a digital tablethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901397/mom-and-daughter-watching-digital-tabletView licenseFarm wife and child who are to be removed to better farmland while present will revert to grazing land. Oneida County…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323328/image-dog-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Asian family, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997669/happy-asian-family-editable-remix-designView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Wife and child of Alabama sharecropper, Walker County, Alabama]. Sourced from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12313060/image-face-person-woodFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914181/family-timeView licenseWife and child of sharecropper, Washington County, Arkansas by Arthur Rothsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263357/wife-and-child-sharecropper-washington-county-arkansas-arthur-rothsteinFree Image from public domain licenseMom and daughter watching on a digital tablethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901427/mom-and-daughter-watching-digital-tabletView licenseSharecropper's wife and children, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304697/image-face-people-woodFree Image from public domain licenseLife insurance png word, security 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333781/life-insurance-png-word-security-remixView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Wife and children of tobacco sharecropper on front porch. Person County, North…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12245320/photo-image-face-people-woodFree Image from public domain licenseMom and daughter watching on a digital tablethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901423/mom-and-daughter-watching-digital-tabletView licenseMandy Handley, wife of tenant farmer. Walker County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12299377/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseFamily movie entertainment, editable blue designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10167475/family-movie-entertainment-editable-blue-designView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Wife of a sharecropper, Stortz cotton plantation, Pulaski County, Arkansas]. Sourced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12313495/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseMom and daughter watching on a digital tablethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901389/mom-and-daughter-watching-digital-tabletView licenseSharecropper's wife, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12313378/image-face-person-woodFree Image from public domain licenseMom and daughter watching on a digital tablethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901403/mom-and-daughter-watching-digital-tabletView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Sharecropper's wife and children, Arkansas]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12313160/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCloseup of diverse senior adults sitting by the pool enjoying summer togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912885/closeup-diverse-senior-adults-sitting-the-pool-enjoying-summer-togetherView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Wife of a sharecropper, Stortz cotton plantation, Pulaski County, Arkansas]. Sourced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12313376/image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913438/family-timeView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Wife of a sharecropper, Stortz cotton plantation, Pulaski County, Arkansas]. Sourced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12313219/image-person-wood-animalFree Image from public domain license