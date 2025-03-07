Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagesisters old phototwo sistersschoolfatherpersonhousebuildinghutTwo sisters and brother before their house. Great Western Sugar Company's beet sugar workers' colony at Hudson, Colorado. The father is dead, and the girls don't attend school because they're "too old," and the boy because he is "sick all the time". Sourced from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1026 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5735 x 4905 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarYellow house retro iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543711/yellow-house-retro-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseThe mother said "I keep her dressed nice every day, because she is the only girl I've got." Great Western Sugar Company's…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323845/image-face-people-roadFree Image from public domain licensePink house retro iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543630/pink-house-retro-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseA girl of six who has full charge of her boy brother. Great Western Sugar Company's beet sugar workers' colony at Hudson…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323842/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFather's day quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14694007/fathers-day-quote-instagram-post-templateView licensePart of an impoverished family of nine on a New Mexico highway. Depression refugees from Iowa. Left Iowa in 1932 because of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243687/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHome school children flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229894/home-school-children-flyer-template-editableView licenseThrough the looking-glass and what Alice found there (1902)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761657/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licensePrivate tutoring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923677/private-tutoring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseScreen of Banquets for Dowager Queen Sinjeong in Gyeongbokgung Palace Eight-panel Folding Screenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932838/image-background-moon-artFree Image from public domain licenseHome school children poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229922/home-school-children-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseSpritehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12837114/spriteFree Image from public domain licenseHouse mortgage png sticker, illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543685/house-mortgage-png-sticker-illustration-transparent-backgroundView licenseHouse mortgage retro illustration, yellow editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11518641/house-mortgage-retro-illustration-yellow-editable-designView licenseSchool open house Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513114/school-open-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHouse mortgage retro illustration, yellow editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543758/house-mortgage-retro-illustration-yellow-editable-designView licenseHome school children email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229960/home-school-children-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseHome school children Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229940/home-school-children-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseHouse mortgage retro illustration, pink editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543623/house-mortgage-retro-illustration-pink-editable-designView licenseHouse mortgage retro illustration, pink editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11518134/house-mortgage-retro-illustration-pink-editable-designView licenseMom and daughter watching on a digital tablethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901389/mom-and-daughter-watching-digital-tabletView licenseWelcome home Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395118/welcome-home-facebook-post-templateView licenseKids toy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723554/kids-toy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHome school children Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232184/home-school-children-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseFather's day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14792823/fathers-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseFather's day quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14694009/fathers-day-quote-instagram-post-templateView license