katiePremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1232500SaveSaveCute baby shower invitation card templates vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 8.2 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Josefin Slab by Santiago OrozcoDownload Josefin Slab fontReenie Beanie by James GrieshaberDownload Reenie Beanie fontDownload AllSaveDownloadCute baby shower invitation card templates vectorMore