New York Public Library (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1232618SaveSaveTo the Folks Back Home by Owen Card Publishing Co. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 590 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3220 x 1584 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3220 x 1584 px | 300 dpi | 29.22 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadTo the Folks Back Home by Owen Card Publishing Co. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More