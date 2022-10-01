rawpixel
New York Public Library (Source)
Public Domain
Hark! What mean those holy voices? (1887) by L. Prang & Co. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Hark! What mean those holy voices? (1887) by L. Prang & Co. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 Image

