rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
New York Public Library (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1232719Christmas Card Depicting Winter Landscape and Deer (1910) by E. A. Schwerdtfeger & Co. Original from The New York Public…Save

Christmas Card Depicting Winter Landscape and Deer (1910) by E. A. Schwerdtfeger & Co. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Christmas Card Depicting Winter Landscape and Deer (1910) by E. A. Schwerdtfeger & Co. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More