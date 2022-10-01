Library of Congress (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1232779SaveSaveChristmas Tree (1902) by J. Ottman Lithographic Company. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 793 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2313 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 7000 x 4625 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7000 x 4625 px | 300 dpi | 185.28 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadChristmas Tree (1902) by J. Ottman Lithographic Company. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More