Library of Congress (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1232785SaveSaveChristmas 1904 (1904) by J. Ottman Lithographic Company. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 897 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2617 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3480 x 4655 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3480 x 4655 px | 300 dpi | 92.73 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadChristmas 1904 (1904) by J. Ottman Lithographic Company. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More