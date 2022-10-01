Library of Congress (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1232792SaveSaveChristmas 1896 (1896) by J. Ottman Lithographic Company. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 890 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2597 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3903 x 5261 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3903 x 5261 px | 300 dpi | 117.52 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadChristmas 1896 (1896) by J. Ottman Lithographic Company. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More