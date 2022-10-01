Library of Congress (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1232809SaveSaveLittle Paulina, Christmas in Russia (1906) by Anna Robinson and Mary Cowden Clarke. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 890 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1335 x 1799 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1335 x 1799 px | 300 dpi | 13.78 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadLittle Paulina, Christmas in Russia (1906) by Anna Robinson and Mary Cowden Clarke. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More